[Allen Benedict civil case set for today]

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A trial inspecting the alleged safety violations that led to the carbon monoxide poisoning fatalities of two men and women last yr is set for now, Wednesday February 19th, 2020.

Court officers say the proceedings involving the Metropolis of Columbia and Columbia Housing will choose put this Wednesday.

The civil listening to was to begin with scheduled in January but was pushed back.

The hearings observe the investigation into what triggered two deaths and the evacuation of more than four-hundred folks at the Allen Benedict Courtroom Flats in January of final year.