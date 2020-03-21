Allen, Texas woman “stranded in Honduras desperate to get out, terrified,”; – Dallas / Fort Worth News News – News Information

% MINIFYHTML288a2391d43025eb6f085595eef0f91611%

HONDURAS (CBSDFW.COM) – “I’m trapped in Utila, Honduras with hundreds of other Americans. We’re desperate to go out and be horrified.”

This is Allen resident Haley Jo Schwab’s request for an Up News Info 11 inbox on Facebook, as she and hundreds of other citizens are stranded abroad as countries around the world close their borders to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Schwab said she went to Honduras in February for a divemaster internship and has been stranded there ever since.

A State Department spokesman responded to questions from Up News Info 11 News and confirmed that the Honduran government closed all borders (land, air and sea) at 11:59 p.m. Sunday March 15, 2020 for a period of seven days.

“I was diving, I went back to the diving center and discovered that everything was closing in right away, with no warning and no chance of getting home,” Schwab said.

Currently under a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week deadlock imposed by police and the military, according to Schwab, she is desperate, but said the United States Embassy “will not help her”.

But a State Department spokesman said: “We have no higher priority than the security of American citizens abroad.” We are constantly evaluating travel conditions in all areas affected by COVID-19, and will continue to update our travel notifications and safety information for US travelers. USA As the situation evolves. “

The US Embassy, ​​Tegucigalpa, told News News 11 News it “is monitoring the current situation in Honduras and is aware of the difficulties that border closure and curfew are creating for American citizens who need to get there. We are exploring all options to address current travel disruptions. “

The embassy confirmed that as a result of a curfew implemented by the Honduran government, supermarkets, service stations and pharmacies are generally closed. But some grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations can be open several hours a day.

Schwab explained that she and 159 others tried to rent a flight (with tickets for $ 1,050 each) that they thought would take them from Roatan, Honduras to Miami.

But Schawab said the Honduran government would not allow it.

In addition to his predicament, Schwab said he works in tourism and has lost his job.

“I don’t have enough funds to stay here until who knows when. There are Americans trying to get home with their children … please help us.”

Other Americans are also tweeting about their situation in Honduras.

US citizen Emiliano J. Ruiz tweeted: “Help, I’m a US citizen stranded in Honduras along with dozens of other citizens. All airports are closed indefinitely and are being forced to enforce martial law. The US Embassy so far has not there are answers. “

@DonnaShalala help I’m an American citizen stranded in Honduras along with dozens of other citizens. All airports are closed indefinitely and martial law has been imposed on them. The US Embassy has so far received no response. #stuckinHonduras

– Emiliano J. Ruiz (@EmilianoJRuiz) March 20, 2020

In response to a State Department travel advice, an American posted on Twitter: “My parents and my sister are in Honduras and cannot leave because the country closed there and limits its next flight on Monday, they hope for Honduras not to quarantine if that happens, what will the United States Embassy do? We live in California. They have no money. “

My parents and sister are in Honduras and can’t leave because the land locked there borders with their next flight on Monday, they hope Honduras doesn’t extend the quarantine if that happens, what will the US embassy do? We live in California. Money is running out

– melt (@ tratz456) March 20, 2020

An American father posted on Twitter with President Trump: “Hello. Can you help us? We are American citizens stranded in Honduras because the President of Honduras closed all borders because of the coronavirus. We want to go home but no one is helping at the US Embassy. The United States in Honduras. Our 5-year-old son is desperate because he misses his home. “

Hi. Can you help us? We are American citizens stranded in Honduras because the President of Honduras closed all borders because of the coronavirus. We want to go home, but no one is helping at the US Embassy in Honduras. Our 5-year-old son is depressed because he misses his home.

– axel lizardo (@ajlizardo) March 20, 2020

The State Department said that American citizens in Honduras should:

Check the Embassy website for the most up-to-date information.

Subscribe to STEP at STEP.state.gov to receive the latest updates from the Embassy.

