Allende weaves the story of war, love and loss in ‘Long Petal of the Sea’

BOOK REVIEW

“A LONG FLOWER LEAF FROM THE SEA”

By Isabel Allende, translated from Spanish by Nick Caistor and Amanda Hopkinson

(Ballantine Books, $ 28)

Love and war are everything in the sweeping, beautiful new novel by Isabel Allende, “A Long Petal of the Sea.” This is her best book in years, a book in which she has deposited all her wonderful passion and talent, perhaps because it tells a story so close to her heart.

It is the exodus of a Spanish family who was dragged into the horrific civil war of that country and then forced to flee the revenge of the nationalists after Franco crushed the republican defenders of the country in 1939. other Spanish refugees can escape to distant Chile on a ship commissioned by the great poet of that country, Pablo Neruda. Chile, which Neruda called ‘the long petals of sea and wine and snow’, becomes their beloved home, but eventually it also slips into bloody repression.

Allende teaches us eloquently in those terrible times and takes us deep into the history and heart of the country where she grew up.

Roser Bruguera is a ragged Spanish goat herder rescued from poverty by a rich benefactor, who soon recognizes that she is a musical miracle. When he dies, she moves in with her music professor’s family and falls in love with their son, Guillem Dalmau, a hot-headed Republican warrior. Being pregnant with his child when he is smashed to pieces in a trench, she is forced to flee to France with half a million other Republican refugees, driving them to filthy camps where many starve to death, die to death or die from illness.

In the end, Roser’s and Guillem’s brother, Victor, a silent medic who somehow survived the worst moments of the war, found each other. They enter into a marriage of convenience so that they can travel to Chile with Roser’s newborn son, where they will get a divorce.

The focus of the story on the plight and resilience of refugees is not just historical, but an issue that continues to this day worldwide.