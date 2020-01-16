Allergic to dogs? It can only be the males

Do you love dogs, but do you sneeze uncontrollably around some of them? There may be a solution that is easier than allergy shots. Neutralize your male or choose a bitch.

“Up to 30% of people who are allergic to dogs are actually allergic to a particular protein that is produced in a dog’s prostate,” said Dr. Lakiea Wright, allergist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

While the protein was identified years ago, a reliable blood test for the allergen was only approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last May.

“If you’re only allergic to this particular protein in males, you may be able to tolerate a bitch or a neutered dog,” Wright said.

How do animal allergies work?

Allergies to animals with fur are common, especially in people with asthma or other allergies such as pollen or dust. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, three out of ten people with an allergy to their cat or dog are allergic.

It is not the animal’s hair that triggers the allergic reaction. There are proteins in the urine, saliva, and dander (or dead skin cells) of the dog or cat that trigger a hypersensitive immune system to respond. To date, science has identified six specific dog allergens.

And here’s the good news: people may be allergic to one or more of the five dog proteins, but others may not. This can affect which race or gender puts you in a sneezing fit.

Spoiler: Since all dogs produce one or more types of protein, there really isn’t a “hypoallergenic” dog, Wright said.

“If we suspect a dog allergy, we’ll test for the entire allergen,” Wright said. “Then we also look at certain proteins, the parts that make up the whole thing, to refine these diagnoses.”

In the male, a protein called Can f 5 is formed in the prostate. When the dog urinates, the protein can spread to skin and hair throughout the body.

“These proteins are very light and disperse in the air when the animal moves,” said Wright. “You can also stay in the air for a long time and land on our furniture, mattresses and even on our clothes.”

Because we wear them on our clothing, animal allergens can be found in homes and other places where an animal has never been.

How do you know if you are only allergic to male dogs?

Start by giving your allergy doctor a good history of your symptoms, Wright said. When did the symptoms start? Do you just sneeze – or more – around male dogs?

Also ask: How many other allergies do you have? Allergies tend to band together. More than three specific types make you particularly vulnerable to asthma or other breathing problems, Wright said.

If your history indicates this, doctors can use a blood test recently approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration to test for a response to Can f 5.

If you are not allergic to Can f 5, but still have a reaction, you can also reduce exposure to allergens and the symptoms they cause by following the steps recommended by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America:

Change your clothes after you have been with dogs or cats.

Ask a family member without an animal allergy to clean the litter box or bedding and brush the animal from the outside.

Keep your pet out of the bedroom. Consider a HEPA air filter, but clean it aggressively first – animal allergens can hang around for months.

Dog and cat allergens are “sticky” and can remain in carpets. Remove it if possible and scrub the walls and woodwork. “Bare floors and walls are best.”

The vacuum cleaner stirs up all the stored allergens. Therefore, wear a mask and use a vacuum cleaner with a certified filter. Also use a certified filter for central heating and air devices.