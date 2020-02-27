[allianz-malaysia-posts-web-financial-gain-of-rm492.48m-in-fy19]

Allianz Malaysia Bhd’s income enhanced to RM5.53 billion from RM5.18 billion earlier, mostly thanks to higher gross gained rates and expense income. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Allianz Malaysia Bhd recorded a greater web revenue of RM492.48 million in the economical year finished December 31, 2019 (FY19) from RM377.02 million in the previous yr.

Revenue amplified to RM5.53 billion from RM5.18 billion previously, predominantly owing to larger gross gained rates and financial investment earnings by RM301.four million and RM51.1 million, respectively.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia now, Allianz Malaysia claimed the general insurance policies phase recorded a lessen functioning revenue to RM2.31 billion in FY19 from RM2.35 billion in FY18 owing to a reduce in gross acquired rates by RM40.1 million but was offset by an raise in investment decision cash flow by RM7 million.

The uptrend in financial investment earnings was due mostly to bigger expenditure asset base.

Meanwhile, the existence insurance policy phase recorded an maximize in working revenue to RM3.21 billion for FY19 as opposed to RM2.82 billion in FY18 owing to improve in gross gained premiums and investment cash flow by RM341.five million and RM43.3 million respectively.

The maximize in gross earned premiums of the everyday living insurance plan section was mostly contributed by progress in agency, bancassurance and employee added benefits channels.

As for the fourth quarter, internet revenue rose to RM133.08 million from RM100.04 million, while income appreciated to RM1.41 billion from RM1.30 billion in the very same quarter in 2018.

Both equally the general coverage segment and the existence insurance policies phase recorded larger running earnings to RM585.2 million and RM817.two million respectively.

Allianz Malaysia explained growth for the standard insurance policies business is expected to remain tough in the medium phrase amid moderation in both international and regional financial expansion and pending the future section of liberalisation of Motor and Hearth Tariffs.

Its basic insurance plan segment continues to be centered on optimising small business margins by exploring development prospects and shifting into profitable business enterprise segments, executing technological excellence in claims administration, functioning successfully and prioritising buyer demands.

Meanwhile, the everyday living insurance coverage segment is careful on the effect of slower global growth arising from the Covid-19 outbreak. — Bernama