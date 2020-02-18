[alligators-lizzy-and-lucy-stand-guard-at-the-initially-national-financial-institution-in-alvin,-texas]

ALVIN, Texas — At a historic financial institution in Alvin, Texas, the guards have green and scaly faces and a style for flesh. For half a century, alligators have called the Very first Countrywide Financial institution of Alvin household!

Back again in 1969, a farmer donated a few gator hatchlings to stay in the goldfish pond within the lender and at any time due to the fact then, there have normally been alligators living in the lender.

Now, two seven-foot gators named Lizzy and Lucy guard the lender, each individual having several kilos of boneless uncooked chicken a working day.

Shoppers even deliver gator presents to the lender from close to the planet, which are proudly shown throughout the building.