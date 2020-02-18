[alligators-lizzy,-lucy-guard-initial-national-bank-alvin]

ALVIN, Texas — At a historic financial institution in Alvin, Texas, the guards have inexperienced and scaly faces and a taste for flesh. For half a century, alligators have referred to as the Very first Nationwide Financial institution of Alvin dwelling!

Again in 1969, a farmer donated a few gator hatchlings to stay in the goldfish pond inside of the bank and ever given that then, there have usually been alligators living in the financial institution.

Currently, two 7-foot gators named Lizzy and Lucy guard the bank, each taking in various lbs of boneless uncooked chicken a working day.

Prospects even deliver gator gifts to the bank from close to the entire world, which are proudly shown all through the creating.