Allow Queer Points and More Plans to Help Sprucen Up Your Space

Feng shui can have a big impact.

If you want to remodel your space, then look no further than your television for inspiration. Home repairs such as Queer Points, Tidying Up and more are filled with handy tricks and hacks that spruce up any room in your home. And, in some cases, you don’t have to buy new pieces to achieve the aesthetic vibrations of your mood board; just rearranging furniture and decor that you already own can instantly take your space from tight and accidentally functional and fresh.

Your favorite design expert also has some good tips to keep in mind too, which is great for anyone thinking about starting a spring cleaning venture in their spare time. This is good news especially for anyone struggling to find a productive zone for work from home, or struggling to create space for home training.

Whether your living room needs some refinement or extra space you’re trying to turn into a home office, keep scrolling to find the best home improvement show to add to your inspiration:

Netflix

Queer eyes



When Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown are helping their people change their lives, Bobby Berk | and his team worked hard to give their home a complete change. Watching Berk use his expertise to give the designer a more functional and well-decorated place to live will inspire you to change your own space design. Plus, each episode includes “QE Hip Tip” from Fab 5 that can help you improve your home, style, kitchen and more.

Netflix

Clean with Marie Condo



Guess how to get rid of the mess from your home? Marie Kondo here to help. With Tidying Up, organizational experts will provide you with all the helpful tips and ways to minimize and reclaim your space. Once you finish season 8, you will ask yourself if each item in your house shines.

truTV

Property Brothers



Drew and Jonathan Scott have a large audience fascinated when they convert a dating property into a dream home on Property Brothers, and they have many ways to do the same with your home. Whether you’re updating the room by adding a pop of color with a new layer of paint or rearranging your décor to make it more appealing, both couples will satisfy all your redesigns.

have a good day

That scholar of Mess



Feeling flooded by the stuffed closet or the ever-growing drawer? Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin has got you protected. Together, professional organizers transform lives with their unique and stylish eyes for the organization, providing the audience with many useful hacks to tackle the tight areas of their home that desperately need restructuring.

HGTV

Small Room, Big Style



Regardless of the size of your space, experts from Small Space, Big Style want you to know that achieving the aesthetics of your dreams is possible. In the 2006 HGTV reality series, the host Andrew Yani | meet with homeowners who have done the impossible and remodel their homes, all under 1,000 square feet, and exchange tips and tricks to take advantage of their small space.

HGTV

Top Sewer



Joanna and Chip Gaines have become famous for their incredible design taste. In addition to the audience feeling the key design with their aesthetics fulfilling their lifestyle, old couples have also proven that maintaining your space does not necessarily require a new cut. Seeing Joanne and Chip turn things every day into attractive pieces of accent brings some serious inspiration.

Netflix

Wait here



With the goal of helping homeowners create their space to attract short-term tenants, designers Genevieve Gorder and real estate experts Peter Lorimer came together to turn their rental into a lucrative destination in this unique show of Netflix in a home improvement show.

Maarten de Boer / NBCUniversal

Cyrus vs Cyrus: Design and Conquer



Miley Cyrus‘mom Tish Cyrus and older sister Brandi Cyrus take the interior design taste to new heights in this Bravo series, where they present customers with ideas that compete in their budget to get their home out of “design difficulties.” Seeing these two famous moms go head-to-head and walk the audience through their vision boards will give you the same inspiration to make some changes to your space.

HGTV

Design on Dime



Not every home remodel needs to break the bank. In HGTV’s home improvement show, Designing on a Dime, the design team helps homeowners rebuild their space for $ 1,000, proving that reaching your dream home is not always expensive.

truTV

Hack My Life



Some say it’s better to find a life hack that solves your biggest problem, especially when it comes to your home. While Hack My Life is not a home improvement show, it seems, Kevin Pereira and Brooke Van PoppelenA long list of hacks will provide you with countless experiments to test in your spare time.