Allow Telcos to Pay Fees for More Than 20 Years: Top Court Center – India News

The Union government on Monday sought permission from the Supreme Court to allow telecommunications companies to pay a license and a spectrum usage fee over a 20-year period, offering a last-minute lifeline to several operators who have to shell out tens of thousands of crowns after losing a ministry dispute over how calculate revenue.

In a statement to the highest court ahead of the next hearing on the matter, the Telecommunications Division (DoT) also suggested that companies pay a reduced annual interest rate of 8%. The fees – the result of a Oct. 24 high court order to revise adjusted gross income (AGR) in favor of the government – amounted to Rs 1.69 crore since October, the department said in a statement.

The move was intended to protect consumers as well as impact the country’s economy, the Department said. If any of the major providers go into insolvency as a result of the ruling, consumers will be at risk as it will take a long time to transfer a mobile number order from a non-operating operating provider, he said in a statement.

The hearing, however, was withdrawn because there are only a few benches to be heard. The Supreme Court has prepared the latest hearings before a thin group of people in view of the outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

According to the latest data sent by DoT, Vodafone Idea owes Rs 54,754 crore, Bharti Airtel Rs 25,976 crore, Reliance Communication Rs 25,194 ore, and Tata Group Rs 12,601 crore.

This proposal, if approved by the court, will provide Vodafone Idea Corporation, whose executives have repeatedly said that the decision of the upper court casts doubt on its ability to exist. The company estimated its fee to the department at Rs 21,533.

Vodafone Idea paid the second installment of RUR 3,384 crore on Monday, taking in total payments of RUR 6,854 crore, an overall principal which she estimated to be commissions related to a court order on adjusted gross income.

In its judgment delivered on October 24, 2019, the Supreme Court upheld the interpretation given by DoT to the definition of AGR and included revenue from various heads to calculate AGR, thereby imposing a cumulative burden of over Rs 1.69 lakh crore on the company’s 16 telcos .

The court rejected the review of the motion against the judgment on 16 January.

Subsequently, on January 23, Dot issued a decree stating that no coercive measures should be taken against the companies until further orders, effectively preventing a Supreme Court ruling.

Subsequently, various telecommunications companies filed claims with the highest court seeking an extension of the commission payment deadline.

When these applications came up for hearing on February 14, the benches of Judges Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and MR Shah vehemently opposed the direction of the DoT office to enforce the SC judgment.

It was said that the direction of the office was a device for skewing awards for the Supreme Court and no such direction should have been adopted at all.

On February 14, the court ordered that, unless his order was executed, the directors and directors of the telecommunications companies who were improperly required to be present at the court of the next hearing, held on March 17.

The DOT complaint was mentioned before Justice Arun Mishra on Monday by the second highest lawyer, Attorney General, Attorney General Tushar Mehta, who asked for a plea. Mehta noted that the case was due to take place on March 17 on Tuesday.

Justice Mishra said that the bench leading the case will not be available for now because the Supreme Court is acting restricted due to the threat of coronavirus. He agreed to plead guilty as and when and when the bench which delivered the judgment in October 2019 becomes available.

In addition to private telecommunications companies, the Supreme Court ruling found various units in the public sector such as GAIL India, Power Grid Corporation, Oil India and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers holding telecommunication licenses for internal communications. DoT sought ~ 1.72 trillion from GAIL (India) Ltd, Rs 48,000 crore from Oil India Ltd, Rs 22,168 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, and Rs 15,019 from Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers.

