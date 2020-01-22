Allow the Legends Of Tomorrow to introduce themselves in a post-crisis premiere

Jes Macallan, Caity Lotz Photo: Colin Bentley (The CW)

It is a time of darkness. The wind howls and whips cold across your cheeks. (This comes to you from the Midwest, just go with me.) Prick eyes, burn fingers, and even the white snow turns gray. The sun is shining weakly and then disappears before dinner, so all you have to do is push yourself into the cold with the terrible, terrible news for society. Then suddenly a ray cuts through the darkness, like a rainbow fire from a murderous unicorn that shoots hallucinogenic glitter. They bring warmth and color and sound and very stupid, very wonderful jokes. They are the now famous legends and, thank God, they have returned.

It’s a hyperbolic opening, but what about it? This writer means every word.

Like every Arrowverse show this week, the fifth season of DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow has a shadow in its heart. Unlike its compatriots, it consists of several parts: the death of Oliver Queen and the tribute it takes to Sara (Caity Lotz); the double knowledge that both Sara and Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick (Dominick Purcell) had of this reality, as well as another in which infinite earths were destroyed among many other eventful events; and a third, faint shadow – a feeling that something is not quite right, that something is missing, or that someone is missing. And on top of that, there is also the fact that they are all dealing with their newly discovered fame in a way that is from “basically pretending it doesn’t happen, and hoping that it will stop while it always is gets angrier ”to“ Japanese whiskey commercials ”that is particularly healthy. Oh, and they must also prevent the government from confiscating the Waverider, who is also getting into trouble because Gideon made a very significant mistake. That is much.

This does not mean that legends do not become legends. Of course it will. “Meet The Legends” takes the worn-out “Make-a-Documentary” volume (a hard-to-implement format) and throws it into the midst of madness without excuse, and of course there are kidnappings. But every good episode of this show (and this is a good, good episode of this show) has something under it and in the midst of insanity. In this case, Caity Lotz is an absolute powerhouse. If you include the crisis finale, it means that she has shot two of her best episodes in a row while the chaos whirls around. This is an episode in which Behrad Tomaz (Shayan Sobhian), whom you will remember as Sari’s former dead brother, uses his totem to fan a room full of smoke, and Nate (Nick Zano) demonstrates the power of fame, by asking a random guy for his hat, and yet when it matters, there is also a lot of emotional firepower. Sara’s grief and the reaction of the other legends becomes even more troubling when you remember that Sara’s act of crisis included the realization that everyone (except her mother who claims the Arrowverse does not exist) is good from the start knew. The Waverider days are dead and the legends are their new family.

And then they fail so big. They screw things up, and at least it’s not even better for the time being. But they always do it because they’re family. And also because Gideon keeps spitting out seemingly random but not random words (“Captain Cat”, “Marion Ravenwood” etc.) and Astra down there in hell sends villagers / evildoers / encores and they still need money. and Rasputin’s undead, and things are very bad, and a documentary crew captures the whole thing.

And the documentary part actually pays off. (Television history is littered with bad documentaries, although there are a few good ones.) Director Kevin Mock, who alongside other legends also worked for “Hey, World!” And “Beebo, the God of War” is really gambled away with his camera work : the atomic camera, the broken screens of some of the crew’s cameras, Nate and Mona’s insistence on screen recordings, many unpleasant snapshots with camera and hand zoom and of course the immersion in a kiss, which then holds Ava’s powerlessness and Sara, that gives the camera a thumbs up. A great, incredibly funny shot.

But as is the case with every show from time to time, some housekeeping needs to be done, and some are less elegant than others. They are small things and most are welcome, even if it is a bit awkward. I will complain about Mick’s career as Rebecca Silver, even though I know how well it works to give Mona (and Ramona Young, who is a special guest star here) a quick exit. Good move? Yes sure. Hurry and a little comfortable. It’s incredibly comforting that Zari’s presence is so large even when she’s absent (“And she’s stuffing her face with donuts”), though broken Gideon, who tries to tell everyone what went wrong, is a coincidence Word after word works better than Nates Rasputin hypnosis. (The Leia message at the end – that’s great.) And after this sincere scene where Sara snaps, the make-up feels a little loose in the middle of the fight. Not that such a scene could make much of a difference, but something just feels hollow.

Nevertheless, I say again: Who cares? This is perhaps the purest fun show on TV. This review wasn’t even about Constantine getting a demon out for a pint without considering that the child the demon is obsessed with will not make it through the door of the adult establishment, nor is it in lots and lots of blink in it-and-you-will-miss it-jokes in the hour. (“Ryan Reynolds will be in Detective Beebo.”) It can’t miss a territory, even if it wasn’t consistent, if sometimes subtle, emotionally rich. Now that the housework is done – exits, entrances, a new status quo, financial stability, no more fame and a source of anomalies for the season – we can turn to the sheer joy that Legends’ brand of cheerful nonsense is. Yes, it’s a lot of fun and it can make a winter night look a lot more colorful, warmer and weird – but it’s also simply one of the best shows on TV.

Scattering observations

Welcome back to Legends reporting! I’ve been looking forward to that since the fourth season finale. You are my favorite comments. If I am just talking about it before someone gets salty about the grade, I would like to remind you that a) they are meaningless and b) my general rule is to grade the grade based on the program rather than the entire television program rate. A B + for Last Man Standing is very different from a B + for Legends. An A for legends is very different from an A for Mad Men. So this is a wonderful episode that I really enjoyed, with a few tiny mistakes. B +, but know that my heart always says A.

I’ve been looking forward to that since the fourth season finale. You are my favorite comments. If I am just talking about it before someone gets salty about the grade, I would like to remind you that a) they are meaningless and b) my general rule is to grade the grade based on the program rather than the entire television program rate. A B + for Last Man Standing is very different from a B + for Legends. An A for legends is very different from an A for Mad Men. So this is a wonderful episode that I really enjoyed, with a few tiny mistakes. B +, but know that my heart always says A. Follow MVP: Caity Motherfuckin ‘Lotz. But everyone was great. Jess Macallan is likely to finish second.

Caity Motherfuckin ‘Lotz. But everyone was great. Jess Macallan is likely to finish second. Nate made Ray a welcome sign!

Great fight scenes, some of which seem to underline how many of their own stunts Caity Lotz does. Between the crisis finale and this, it feels like someone somewhere wants to make it clear how great she is.

Why the hell not? So many possibilities. But come on, Ray Palmer made Thanus, and then they kept Rasputin’s remains in six spice jars, and then John Constantine drank # 2 glass so he could Apparate to hell.

So many possibilities. But come on, Ray Palmer made Thanus, and then they kept Rasputin’s remains in six spice jars, and then John Constantine drank # 2 glass so he could Apparate to hell. Line reading of the week: Rays “And sometimes you have to get a few people out”, although Ava’s sympathy card is less than a second.

Rays “And sometimes you have to get a few people out”, although Ava’s sympathy card is less than a second. Gideon, what’s the most meta moment?: Another tie: “Shouldn’t have been crossed” with the entire film Q&A.

Another tie: “Shouldn’t have been crossed” with the entire film Q&A. Season 5 episode leaderboard: 1. Meet the legends. A boring list, but only you wait.

Meet the legends. A boring list, but only you wait. Trust me: call this number.

Screenshot: The CW

Here are the legends of this week in the form of a crazy ex-girlfriend song. Quite obvious, but it works!

,