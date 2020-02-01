AllSaints makes a perfect men’s peacoat that is $ 260 cheaper

AllSaints’ Gregory Peacoat is currently 50% cheaper in all sizes, but it shouldn’t stay that way.

All saints

You already know that peacoat is an essential part of every man’s outerwear arsenal. (If you’ve missed this lesson, it’s time you learned it.) What you may not know is that, like many men’s robes, style comes from military service, particularly the navy.

That is why the Gregory Peacoat from AllSaints, one of our favorite British brands, is so special – instead of losing its history, the black wool coat with authentic details such as wide lapels and double-breasted buttons is indulgent. However, what makes it even more special is that they only halved the price in all sizes.

Why is such a versatile, classic peacoat currently $ 263 cheaper? Hit me, but if you need a shift that is now holding you through the faster spring days, you won’t find a better deal.

