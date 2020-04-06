Allstate auto insurance that offers customers 15% discounts during the COVID-19 block

The insurance company Allstate offers its US customers a 15% discount on their bills for April and May as most of the country is in a sort of block due to COVID-19.

The Illinois-based company is calling the “Shelter-in-Place Payback” initiative and says it is implementing the policy “to help its personal insurance customers in these difficult times.”

Allstate, Esurance and Encompass customers in the United States can expect a 15% discount on their bills for April and May.

Canadian customers do not qualify for the program, but the company’s Canadian division says they are working to launch a similar initiative in the coming days.

“While this particular initiative is for our United States-based customers, we are diligently working on something like this here in Canada and will be able to provide further details in the next day or two,” Angie Morris of Allstate Canada told CBC. News in a note. “Given an unprecedented decline in the guide, customers will receive an on-the-spot refund of over $ 600 million in the next two months,” said CEO Tom Wilson. “That’s right because less driving means fewer accidents.”

In addition to the discount, Allstate says it will now allow its personal auto insurance customers to still be covered if they use their vehicles for commercial purposes such as travel to “deliver food, medicine and other goods”.

The company also says it will provide Americans with free identity theft protection for the rest of the year because many of them currently work from home, “which increases our exposure to cybercrime,” the company said.

“US residents can obtain the free identity protection product until December 31, 2020, regardless of whether they are already Allstate customers, by registering in April or May,” said the company.