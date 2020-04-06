Allstate to return $ 600 mln in auto premiums while cutting coronavirus driving

Allstate Corp, one of the largest U.S. insurers, said Monday it would return more than $ 600 million in premiums to customers as more Americans drive because of stay-at-home orders aimed at prevent coronavirus outbreaks.

Most customers will receive a “payback” of 15% of their monthly premiums in April and May, the company said.

State Farm and Progressive Insurance Corp, which is also one of the largest insurers in the United States, is also looking at driving down and its potential impact on premiums.

State Farm is “figuring out how to best consider and return value to our auto insurance policy owners” while Progressive is “exploring how to best return some premiums,” says representatives for the company.

Both companies are expected to make decisions soon, they said.

“There are very few silver linings out there, but auto insurance companies are definitely one of them,” said Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome, referring to the impact of coronavirus outbreaks on industries.

Fewer accidents generally lead to a lower frequency of claims, and Newsome expects insurance companies with large car portfolios, such as Progressive, Travelers Company Inc and Allstate, to post great first-quarter results.

A smaller U.S. auto insurer, American Family Insurance, also said Monday it will return a total of $ 200 million to auto insurance customers starting in mid-April. Customers will receive $ 50 per vehicle subject to their policies, said Madison, a Wisconsin-based company.

Allstate’s payback, which applies to the 18 million policies issued by the company and its Esurance and Encompass units, follows an insurer’s data analysis of 23 million cars that showed mileage driving decreased between 35% and 50% in most states, Allstate Chief Executive Officer Tom Wilson said in a call to journalists Monday.

The review is based on data that Allstate collects from tracking products that some customers agree to use in exchange for discounts, as well as other sources.

Allstate data did not show any difference between the states in effect on home orders and those that did not, Wilson said.

Still, some people who stay on the roads are driving faster than what is now less men traveling, which could lead to more serious accidents, Wilson said.

Next Insurance, a commercial insurer in Palo Alto, California that covers small businesses, also said Monday it would cut the April commercial tax premium by 25% because home-based orders have reduced risks. by the insurer. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Additional reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Marguerita Choy and Sonya Hepinstall)