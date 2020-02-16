[allston-woman-abducted-while-attempting-to-catch-lyft-journey-home:-law-enforcement]

An Allston female who tried out to get into a ridesharing auto early Sunday morning in the vicinity of Faneuil Corridor was held towards her will before she escaped at a gasoline station and manufactured her way residence, Boston police.

The lady, whose identification was not disclosed, told police early Sunday morning she was out with pals at a bar on Union Avenue and tried to buy a Lyft dwelling in between 12: 50 a.m. and one a.m., a spokesman for Boston law enforcement explained. The woman claimed her cellular phone died whilst waiting around for the rideshare car but a team of males who were being also waiting for a ride pointed her toward a silver or tan sedan.

The driver, an unidentified black male, drove with the female in the backseat for about 30 minutes before halting at a gasoline station for treats, the lady explained to law enforcement. One more gentleman allegedly approached the car and began achieving into it when the girl kicked the door open up, fled on foot and started flagging down cars.

The lady stopped a passerby who transported her back to Allston, and declined health care therapy, telling law enforcement she experienced not been assaulted. Law enforcement said the lady remembers a driver declaring she was close to the New Hampshire border.

Boston police are investigating the incident, and no arrests have been made.

An inquiry to Lyft was not instantly returned Sunday early morning.