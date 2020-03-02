ally-brooke-launches-makeup-collaboration-with-milani-cosmetics

Ally Brooke just introduced a make-up enterprise!

The 26-12 months-old singer has teamed up with Milani Cosmetics for a assortment of lip glosses, highlighters, and eye toppers.

“THE Mystery IS OUT! 😝💃🏻 I’m so energized to finally announce my collab with @milanicosmetics! #MilanixAllyBrooke,” she wrote on Instagram.

Ally‘s selection will element 3 colors – PINK-AROO: A exciting, flirty pink⁣⁣, LOLLAPA-BLUE-ZA: An sudden, iridescent blue⁣⁣, and PEACH-ELLA: A heat, champagne peach⁣⁣.

The make-up is at this time accessible in Walgreens stores, and will before long be offered at Wal-Mart, Ulta Magnificence, and Milani’s have web-site.

