Ally Brooke talks about online bullying and shares tips on self-love | Ally Brooke

Ally Brooke opens up to online bullies in a new interview.

The 26-year-old “No Good” singer recently explained how she deals with bullies and trolls on the Internet.

“It’s never fun to see comments you don’t like, but what I’m trying to do is remember that there’s always more positivity than negativity”, Ally told A Conscious Collection. “I try to focus on the good comments I see and the love I get from my fans, old and new. It’s a choice I make to not let people get the best of me. “

Ally also shared some of his self-esteem practices for fans to try.

“This is something I try to improve and share with my friends; don’t be hard on yourself. Remember that you are human, that you have a goal, that you are beautiful in inside and out and that you have so much value, ”she said.

“It’s good to cry and it’s good to be frustrated with things in life”, Ally continued. “It’s also good to be happy, to enjoy your life and pat yourself on the back for the things you have accomplished. Life can go crazy and hard, things happen that are not fair, but you are your own best friend so try to encourage yourself as a friend would. “

