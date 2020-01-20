Ally Brooke’s first solo tour is on sale now – See full list of dates! | Ally Brooke

Ally Brooke is preparing for its first solo tour, the Time lapse to shine!
This is the first time that the 26-year-old singer has been on tour since her Fifth harmony days.
“AND HERE THEY ARE! The dates added !! I AM SO EXCITED CAN YOU HEAR ME YELLING ?! Tickets on sale Friday at 10am ❤️ Keep an eye on the special presales 😉 Get all the details by clicking on the link in my biography! #TimetoShineTour, ”she wrote on Instagram.
Ally will begin his tour on March 6 in Chicago and will end on April 7 in Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale NOW, so get yours HERE!
March 6 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
March 9 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
March 10 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
March 12 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
March 14 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
March 16 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater
March 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
March 19 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
March 20 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
March 22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft at Center Stage
March 24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
March 25 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
March 27 – Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room at House of Blues
March 28 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock at House of Blues
March 29 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
March 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Aura
April 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
April 5 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
April 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater
