Ally Brooke’s first solo tour is on sale now – See full list of dates! | Ally Brooke

Ally Brooke is preparing for its first solo tour, the Time lapse to shine!

This is the first time that the 26-year-old singer has been on tour since her Fifth harmony days.

“AND HERE THEY ARE! The dates added !! I AM SO EXCITED CAN YOU HEAR ME YELLING ?! Tickets on sale Friday at 10am ❤️ Keep an eye on the special presales 😉 Get all the details by clicking on the link in my biography! #TimetoShineTour, ”she wrote on Instagram.

Ally will begin his tour on March 6 in Chicago and will end on April 7 in Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale NOW, so get yours HERE!

Click inside for the full list of tour dates …

March 6 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

March 9 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

March 10 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

March 12 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

March 14 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

March 16 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater

March 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

March 19 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

March 20 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

March 22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft at Center Stage

March 24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

March 25 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

March 27 – Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room at House of Blues

March 28 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

March 29 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

March 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Aura

April 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

April 5 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

April 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater

