[almond-orchard-selfies-are-harming-crops,-solano-county-officials-say]

The Solano County Sheriff’s Business office is inquiring people to regard farmers’ house when taking almond orchard blossom selfies. Home owners have seen an uptick in men and women halting on the facet of the street in the Dixon and Vacaville parts.

In some instances, guests have ventured into fields in pursuit of the great picture.

Matt Cooley is a area farmer expresses his frustrations as readers ignore the private assets signals.

“Part of me is like yeah it is rather I get it but continue to be out of the industry,” Cooley mentioned. “It’s non-public property they really do not realize that possibly. It’s tough.”

Some selfie-seekers have even been bold more than enough to travel into the orchards and have a picnic, the sheriff’s business office says.