Almost 100 million people saw the Super Bowl on Sunday evening

MIAMI – The Super Bowl halted a four-year decline in audience numbers as 99.9 million viewers watched the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl on Sunday night, the Nielson company said.

It’s a recovery from the Super Bowl’s 98.5 million viewers in 2019, Nielson said.

The Super Bowl is by far the most watched television event of the year, but has been slowly declining since it peaked at 114.4 million viewers in 2015.

Fox says the game had 102 million viewers when people added to it who saw its Spanish-language branch or streamed the game.

