Almost 9 has confused Star Wars fans about which Han lives

Star Wars fans have been mourning Han Solo since The Force Awakens, but Fast & Furious fans have been mourning their own Han since Tokyo Drift – that is, we know what pain is. With the new trailer for Fast & Furious 9, Han Lue (Sung Kang) is back and the judiciary is coming.

In our excitement when Han returned to Fast & Furious, many went to Twitter to share their happiness. However, what happened was that Star Wars fans thought Han Solo was somehow back (and not just in memory). First a few things. 1. Did you think it was just announced on Twitter that he was fine? Just hanging with a hole in your chest? and 2. Didn’t many people know that the Han of the fast franchise is a character?

Still, Han Lue’s pause confused Twitter visitors, and the result was a weird mix of heartbreak over Han Solo who is still dead and the excitement that Han Lue aroused from the dead.

You absolute bastards, you really have the trend “HAN IS ALIVE” and it had nothing to do with Star Wars. Pic.twitter.com/2pMUb8zyv2

– Vector (@VectorFPG) January 31, 2020

When you see that HAN IS ALIVE is trending, you see that it’s Fast & Furious. pic.twitter.com/ztM5tyhILZ

– Diptastic (@DiptasticGWO) January 31, 2020

If you see the trend “Han is alive” and “Han is back”: pic.twitter.com/oQzYsYt5oz

– Sad Kylo Ren (@KyloIsSad) January 31, 2020

Han lives? He didn’t look good when I saw him recently. pic.twitter.com/yAxBGdMkRb

– Joe Blevins (@Joe_A_Blevins) January 31, 2020

> The trend to “HAN IS ALIVE” continues

Me: “OH MY GOD HAN SOLO LIVES ?! YOU FINALLY MEAN #DISNEY THAT # STARWARS EPISODES 7 TO 9 ARE FAULTY AND YOU WOULD REWRITE THEM AGAIN- “

> It’s about # Fast9

I: pic.twitter.com/GmF0N7wN6z

– Resident Stevil (@Resident_Stevil) January 31, 2020

Han is Alive is trendy and it’s not about Han Solo pic.twitter.com/Rf1nq5eXpY

– Hannah Basso (@BassoHannah), January 31, 2020

This website had the trend “Han lives” and had nothing to do with Han Solo. You want “Han lives” and it is about the films “Fast and Furious”? pic.twitter.com/UsD11aQI0c

– Tanner (@CheckTanner) January 31, 2020

Idk why Han lives is trending but I actually thought you were talking about Han Solo

– Krohnoh (@KrohnohRL), January 31, 2020

“HAN IS ALIVE” should only be trendy when it comes to Han Solo !!! pic.twitter.com/qlLuDIn382

– Max Powers (@ powers2045) January 31, 2020

If you find out that “Han lives” does not refer to Han Solo. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/eVXAxuZmnm

– Jennifer (@itsjennamc), January 31, 2020

HAN IS ALIVE is trendy and it is not Han Solo! Wtf man 🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡 pic.twitter.com/aQSPppKrfA

– Ezekiel Velasquez (@ ezekielj87), January 31, 2020

HAN IS ALIVE is trendy and has nothing to do with Han Solo? pic.twitter.com/67H2CPBk4S

– jo 🐞 (@AGirlABookEtc) January 31, 2020

Would I make a film about Han Solo and “Han Seoul-Oh” racing cars and the Millenium Falcon? Yes I would. Still, I’m very excited that Han Lue is coming back for Fast 9 and I can’t wait to see where they’ll take his character now that he’s back from the dead.

Do you want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits but is not limited to personal insults someone, Hate speech and trolling.

Do you have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

,