Almost All COVID-19 Hospitals Have A Syndrome

A new study of people in the New York area who were hospitalized with COVID-19 showed that most of them have more than one illness, some seem to increase their risk for serious side effects.

In the new study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), researchers wanted to learn more about people in the hospital after being infected with coronavirus. They analyzed electronic health data from 5,700 people with COVID-19 who were admitted to hospitals in the Northwell Health System – which now has the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the country – in the region New York City in March and early April. The average age of patients is 63 years, and 94% of them have at least one disease, meaning they have at least one disease other than COVID-19.

The most common are hypertension (affecting approximately 53% of all COVID-19 patients), obesity (affecting approximately 42% of patients with BMI data) and diabetes (affecting approximately 32% of all patients ).

The researchers then looked at outcome data from 2,634 patients who eventually left the hospital, either because they had died or were discharged. About 14% were treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), 12% were on renal transplants, 3% had kidney transplantation and 21% died. Results of the study provided to people who were put in ventilators 88% of them died. Of the patients who died, people with diabetes were more likely to be placed in ventilators.

Karina Davidson, one of the study’s authors, is also a senior vice president of Feinstein’s School of Health Research, which is a Northwell Health System. “This is a very bad disease that causes a lot of harm to the infected people. We want patients who are seriously ill to take special care and seek immediate care, if they begin to show signs of infection. This includes knowing that they have been exposed to someone who has the disease. ”

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

