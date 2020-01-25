Almost two weeks after Koreatown’s wild pursuit that ended in an accident, angry neighbors’ cars were not moved

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Almost two weeks after a wild pursuit in Koreatown that ended in an accident and a passenger with a severed leg, neighbors are angry that the owners have not stepped forward to move cars.

Broken cars are still in the same place as the police left them. Neighbors said it posed a risk to the safety of other residents in the neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department has stated that it is not responsible for repairs related to the lawsuit accidents, although it volunteers to put the owners of the damaged cars in touch with the appropriate resources.

The chain of events occurred on January 13 when officers attempted to park the possibly stolen vehicle, according to the LAPD.

Instead of stopping, the driver took off and crashed into several other vehicles, leaving the car in a few minutes in the neighborhood of Huitième and Berendo streets, police said.

