‘Alone and lost’: family of Canadians killed in Ethiopian plane crash says the government ‘has left them’

A mother and father from Toronto whose daughter died in a plane crash in March say they are moved by what Ottawa is doing to support the victims of the more recent crash in Iran – but they still feel that they have been abandoned by their government.

Clariss and Chris Moore are being chased by the death of their daughter Danielle, 24, in the crash of flight 302 of Ethiopian Airlines on March 10, 2019. They accuse the federal government of not doing enough to kill them and the families of other victims to help the aftermath. They also wonder why Ottawa did not immediately ground the Boeing 737 Max 8 after another deadly crash in October 2018 off the coast of Indonesia. The two disasters killed 346 people.

Just a few days after the crash in Ethiopia, Canada announced that it was already landing its Boeing 737 Max 8 planes and the jet was forbidden to enter the airspace until further notice.

“I feel so alone and so lost,” Clariss said. “I feel that we have been abandoned. It took 10 months for our Canadian government to even meet us.

“We ended up on our own when the accident happened … Our government has done nothing for us.”

Their daughter was en route to a UN environmental meeting when the plane plummeted shortly after takeoff and killed everyone on board, including 18 Canadians.

Chris said he called for a public inquiry to find out why Canada had not landed the 737 Max immediately after the first tragedy.

“We want some answers and we don’t get them now,” he said.

“We want the same kind of transparency for this crash as the Prime Minister of the Iranian government asks. We also want the same kind of accountability.”

The federal government has told CBC News that it has learned from the recent tragedy in Iran and is committed to being more transparent and open to families of victims of aircraft crashes. The Federal Director General for Civil Aviation met families of Ethiopian air accident victims on January 8 for four hours to answer questions.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau plans to meet families of the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crashes and to ask them directly what additional support they need.

Danielle Moore, 24, died in the crash of a Boeing 737 Max 8 in Ethiopia on March 10, 2019. (Chris Langenzarde / CBC)

“I feel their pain. I feel their confusion ‘

Canada is handling the loss of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 in Iran earlier this month in a way that is very different from the approach to previous international aircraft accidents involving Canadian casualties.

One of the big differences is the fact that Iran admitted that it had shot the plane. The Prime Minister openly urges Iran to help Canada actively investigate the crash to ensure that it is a thorough and transparent process.

And Canada maintains diplomatic ties with Ethiopia, while since the closure of the embassy in Tehran in 2012, it has not had a diplomatic mission in Iran.

Without an on-site embassy, ​​the government itself provided consular support, mental health care, and legal assistance, and offered families of the victims of Flight PS752 $ 25,000 for each deceased passenger to cover their costs. Liberal MP Omar Alghabra, Prime Minister’s parliamentary secretary, also announced this week that the government will match donations to the Canada Strong Campaign to support the families of victims.

Coffins with the remains of seven Canadians who died in the crash of flight 302 of Ethiopian Airlines are loaded on October 22, 2019 in an aircraft of Ethiopian Airlines in Addis Ababa. (Submitted by Clariss Moore)

The Moors said that apart from consular assistance, they received none of the support offered to families who lost loved ones in Iran.

Chris Bittle, the parliamentary secretary of Garneau, told CBC News that the government will make better progress.

“If we look at these two tragedies, there are differences, but we know that the loss and the pain experienced by the families are the same,” he said. “We must be better in terms of openness and transparency with the families.”

Meanwhile, the Moores describe the government’s offer to have more personal encounters as “offensive” because they are coming so long after the event.

When PS752 went down, Clariss said, it felt like an echo of the day her daughter died.

“My whole body was shocked,” she said. “I feel so sick. I feel their pain. I feel their confusion, their denial, their shattered life, their nightmares.”

She said she still wonders what went through her daughter’s mind when the plane went down.

“Did she call us? Did she call me? “

Logistical nightmare

Chris said that dealing with the bureaucracy involved in the death of a loved one in a foreign country has been “very difficult.”

“There are so many different little things, but every little thing is important from our perspective,” he said. “Because you have to relive everything.”

It took the family at least four months to get a death certificate from Ethiopia. When the document arrived, parts of it were not in English – meaning translators were needed to process government papers, book a funeral home, and arrange Danielle’s estate.

While the Canadian embassy in Ethiopia helped the families visit the crash site, Clariss said it ended in disappointment: they only had 30 minutes on the ground.

“They got us off the site,” she said. “That wasn’t enough for me to fly so far away and travel so far away.”

The task of claiming Danielle’s possessions was particularly painful. The couple searched an online database with photos of items recovered from the crash site; to claim each individual item to prove to the authorities that it was their daughter’s.

On Danielle’s 25th birthday an envelope arrived with her shoes in it – black flats she had worn to the conference where she was supposed to go. The Moores still can’t get themselves to open that package.

“We can still smell the jet fuel,” Clariss Moore 0:56 said

“My heart stopped”

De Mooren also described the process of bringing the remains of their daughter home as “dehumanizing.” Clariss said that when she was at the airport with her son, next to the little chest with the few human remains that could be found, she had almost no time to board the boat to absorb the moment and gather herself.

“My heart stopped,” Clariss said. “I wanted to open that box to see her face. To lift her. To comfort her. To hug her. “

The Moores said families were starting to request meetings with Canadian officials this summer to find out what the government knew about the Boeing 737 Max before their daughter’s death. The government, which was preparing for an election at the time, took care of it until the new cabinet was introduced at the end of November.

The day after the crash in Iran, Nicolas Robinson, the Director General for Civil Aviation, met families of the Ethiopian accident victims for four hours and answered questions. The meeting was arranged in advance with families. Chris Moore said he was not satisfied with the answers they received about what Canada knew after the Indonesian crash.

“They were very mysterious,” he said.

There are two ongoing security investigations into the crash of Ethiopian Airlines in Ethiopia and the US Boeing is also facing a criminal probe by the US Department of Justice and is being sued by the families of some people who died in the crashes.

Transport Canada works with other civil aviation authorities around the world to get the 737 Max flying again. Boeing will be required to make changes to the design of the jet and / or training and procedures of the flight crew before the aircraft can be put back into use, according to the Garneau office.

In a statement to CBC News, Garneau said he “knows it is essential to maintain open lines of communication with families.”

“That is our priority,” he added. “As a minister, I will not lift the flight restrictions on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 until we are fully satisfied that all safety issues have been addressed by the manufacturer and the FAA and that improved procedures and training for flight crew are in place.”