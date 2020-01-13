Loading...

MONTREAL-Danny Maciocia returns to Montreal Aluets General Manager.

Maciocia, the head coach of the University of Montreal Carbine since 2011, was today revealed as the GM of the CFL club by new co-owner Gary Stern.

The Alouettes also announced the hiring of Montreal businessman Mario Cecchini as chairman, just a week after Stern Spiegel was introduced by business partner Stern and Toronto as new franchise owners from the CFL.

Born in Montreal, Maciocia held several assistant coaching roles with the Alouettes from 1996 to 2001 before joining Edmonton’s Eskimos offensive coordinator.

Maciocia went on to become the Eskimos’ head coach from 2005 to 2008, winning the Gray Cup his first year. He was also the manager of Eskimo football operations from 2007 to 2010 before being fired.

At the University of Montreal, Maciocia led the Carabins to three Vanier Cups, winning the national title in 2014.

Maciocia will not get to hire her own coach as Als departs from the CFL tradition.

Als, belonging to the CFL, have given head coach Khari Jones a three-year extension after he led Montreal to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 last year.

The CFL took over the franchise from US businessman Bob Wetenhall last May.

