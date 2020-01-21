Alphabet supports EU ban on facial recognition

divide

Microsoft President Brad Smith disagrees with Sundar Pichai’s support for the EU’s call for a temporary ban on facial recognition technology, Reuters reported on Monday (January 20).

Pichai pointed out the potential for “shameful uses of facial recognition” and advocated a moratorium on which regulations still apply. Conversely, Smith said a ban was exaggerated.

Smith, who is also Microsoft’s chief legal officer, pointed out cases where the technology was used by NGOs to find missing children.

“I really hesitate to say that we should stop people from using technology so that families can be reunited if it can help them,” said Smith. “Ultimately, there is only one way to improve technology, and to use it.”

At a conference organized by the Bruegel think tank in Brussels, Pichai said that the creation of rules for facial recognition technology should be started “sooner rather than later” and a framework developed.

“It is up to governments to set the course,” he said. “It can happen immediately, but there may be a wait before we really think about how it will be used.”

The EU proposal provides for a 3-5 year moratorium on the use of technology in public areas until a global legal framework is adopted in accordance with a white paper.

A face recognition moratorium is also under consideration in the United States, with temporary bans in San Francisco and Oakland, California.

Smith said rules should be decided after problems have been identified, and regulators should “address this problem with a scalpel instead of a meat cleaver,” he said.

According to Pichai, the rules should be adjusted by sector, pointing out the different needs of vehicles with artificial intelligence (AI) and self-driving vehicles.

In a Financial Times statement on Sunday (January 19), Pichai wrote about the importance of government oversight on AI. He stressed that international cooperation is crucial for the development of workable global standards.

