Alphabet’s YouTube subscriptions for $ 3 billion

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

With a slightly more detailed analysis than in previous quarters, Google parent company Alphabet reported fourth quarter results showing continued growth in core businesses for search and YouTube, while the cloud outperformed these core businesses.

Measured against the headlines, net revenue was $ 46 billion, missing the road by about $ 790 million.

With a slight decrease, Google Search revenue increased 16.7 percent to $ 27.2 billion. YouTube’s advertising revenue grew nearly 31 percent to $ 4.7 billion.

Earnings per share were $ 15.35, which was better than expected at $ 12.53 per share.

In light of new information on different business areas and business areas, the company announced that cloud revenue increased 53 percent year over year to $ 2.6 billion. With the information on the cloud and YouTube, these processes are deducted from the earnings previously referred to as “other” earnings. CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement that YouTube has an annual ad revenue rate of $ 15 billion and Cloud has an annual ad revenue rate of $ 10 billion.

Pichai said YouTube music has 20 million paid subscribers and YouTube TV, 2 million paid subscribers.

With slightly more details about search queries, Pichai says, artificial intelligence (AI) now handles more than 10 percent of all search queries.

At the conference call with analysts, CFO Ruth Porat said that direct contact and brand advertising offer “significant opportunities”. When she called, she said that the direct answer has grown significantly. Subscription revenue is $ 3 billion measured annually.

Regarding the monetization of YouTube, an analyst estimates that two billion users generate around $ 7 to $ 8 (annual revenue) per user. The CEO was asked if there was room to “increase that compared to other social networks”. Pichai replied that “I think there are a lot of opportunities … increasingly, I think if you consider the fact that people consume a lot of goods and services,” since “more space” is available for YouTube, “better trading experiences become.” “created.

Other bets, including operations such as Waymo’s autonomous vehicles and drones, recorded $ 172 million in the last quarter, up 11 percent year over year. Management said at the conference call that some of the other betting shops have reached the point where they can work with third-party companies.

In response to a payment question, Pichai said at the conference call that transactions through Google offerings had been in progress for 18 months and India has proven to be a market in which the company has learned a lot.

The cloud platform remains an area that will continue to be invested in as infrastructure and data services are strong. In the midst of the market that Porat calls competitive, capital investments will focus more on data centers.

Management also said the number of Google cloud deals more than doubled over the previous year.

According to Pichai, Google Play has 2 billion active users per month and developers have accumulated $ 80 billion.

———–

Featured PYMNTS report:

Individual gig employees can spend days or even weeks each year tracking down late payments for work obtained through online marketplaces. That is why providing faster payouts is not only an advantage but also a necessity for gig platforms to thrive. By doing January 2020 Gig Economy Tracker, Yunyi Fu, Product Manager for the Kimkim travel platform, explains to PYMNTS how the company gains the loyalty of its freelance travel experts in 70 countries through faster payments.