Alpine Meadows avalanche: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lake Tahoe, officials say

ALPINE MEADOWS, California – Placer County Sheriff’s Department said rescuers are responding to an avalanche at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe. One person was confirmed dead and another seriously injured.

Several people are also missing.

MPs respond to the station to conduct a search and rescue operation in the hopes of finding the missing.

The sheriff’s office did not give any figures on the number of missing persons.

The avalanche occurred Friday morning in the area of ​​the Subway ski slope, which is an area known to beginners.

The ski resort is still open, but the Sky subway track is closed.

A storm that crossed the region on Thursday dumped several inches of snow at Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows. An avalanche at Alpine Meadows in 1982 killed seven people, including several employees of the ski resort.

Sgt. Powers near the scene with the latest news on the avalanche at #alpinemeadows 1 confirmed the death, 2nd victim with serious injuries on the way to the hospital. SAR volunteers seeking more unaccounted for potential victims. Ski resort still open, but area near the metro ski slope closed. pic.twitter.com/DC209XK2g1

– Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

We will close Alpine Meadows Road around 7:30 a.m. for avalanche control. We will keep you posted as soon as it reopens!

– Squaw Alpine Mtn Ops (@squawalpineops) January 17, 2020

Placer County Sheriff’s MPs are responding to an avalanche at Alpine Meadows this morning. Search and Rescue also responds, as there are several missing victims. More soon. pic.twitter.com/F0UwdNbG5w

– Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

