Alpine Meadows avalanche: woman talks after her husband’s death in an avalanche at Alpine Meadows ski resort in Lake Tahoe

ALPINE MEADOWS, California – A man was killed and another seriously injured in an avalanche at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe Friday morning.

Placer County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as Cole Comstock, 34, of Blairsden, California.

The injured skier suffered serious injuries to his lower body and was taken to hospital, officials said.

Witnesses to the incident did not see anyone else involved and no one else was missing, according to officials from Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. The search was declared complete at 11:45 a.m.

“We saw the slide,” said a skier named Lenny. “We shouted to clear up, but some people didn’t get out of it in time.” I knew something had happened when we saw the faces of the ski patrollers. “

Cole Comstock’s wife Caitlin spoke to reporters over the phone about how much he loves skiing, life and people.

“He was a very knowledgeable skier. It was a stroke of luck,” said the Comstock woman.

Caitlin was also at Alpine Meadows on Friday, but was skiing on another part of the mountain during the avalanche. She had seen Cole about an hour before. The couple had met friends.

“One fun thing all of our friends do is hit the end of our posts, the” touch tips “are what we call, and we tap tips and say” I love you “and” I don’t ‘love it too,’ and we went our separate ways, ‘Caitlin explained through tears.

The avalanche occurred Friday morning near the Subway ski slope area, which is an area known to beginners.

The ski resort is still open, but the metro ski area is closed.

A storm that crossed the region on Thursday dumped several inches of snow at Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows. An avalanche at Alpine Meadows in 1982 killed seven people, including several employees of the ski resort.

Alpine reports the highest number of avalanches of any ski resort in the United States each year and has an aggressive program to maintain the safety of these trails.

