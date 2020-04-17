Alt-J, William Doyle and other forms of “choir of isolation” for new charity single

London-based vocal group Shards has teamed up with the recently formed “Choir of Isolation” for their new charity single, “Inside asking Sing.”

The choir is composed of musicians from all over the world who record remotely, including Joe Newman Alt-J, composer Anna Meredith, Hatis Neight, Douglas Drez, Luke Howard, JFDR, and former East Indian youth musician William Doyle.

You can watch a video for the slow and soothing track, which is now on the erased tapes, below. It was directed by Fiona Jane Berges of the “Cambrian Trio” Hour of Hours, which changed some previously shot and unused footage for the clip.

It also contains a quote from T.S. Elliot’s poem “East Cocker”, first published in 1941 and written during German air raids on Britain during World War II.

All proceeds from the release, which sees the various voice writers in turn lead the choir, will go to the charity Help Music. The public is also encouraged to donate directly here.

“I reached out to music friends in the UK and overseas to find out if they would cast their voices on the Isolation Chorus, and I was overwhelmed by the positivity and enthusiasm that everyone responded to,” says Shards head Kieran Brunt.

“Like me, many people needed to distract from current events and appreciate being given a simple assignment. I recorded a demo of the song and sent out instructions on how to record at home in any way.”