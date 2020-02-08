Alter Bridge’s Mark Tremonti chooses James Hetfield as his ‘Rock God’: ‘He wears the way I like to wear myself’

OLD BRIDGE guitarist Mark Tremonti the featured guest was on BBC‘s “The rock show with Johnnie Walker” during the “Rock god” Segment. Mark plucked METALLICA‘s James Hetfield and explained about his choice: “I would say my personal greatest rock god, this person that I am always nervous about when I am close to whom I looked up to as a musician, as a songwriter, as listed James Hetfield, Front man in my favorite band of all time, METALLICA, I had the privilege of meeting him a few times and it was a dream come true to be able to open myself to her as many times as I did.

“I look a little out of the way when we appear, I think that’s it download Festival and watch James look over our set.

“For me he is the artist I always looked up to” Mark added. “I think he’s a great front man, a great guitarist, a great songwriter, and he wears just the way I like to wear myself. So many props for you, James, “

Last year, Tremonti said the “TODDCast Podcast” The “Master of dolls” was the first METALLICA Album he heard. “This is my favorite record ever,” he said.

When asked to name the best title on this record, Mark said: “For me it is “Orion”, This is the one that brings me back to my childhood the most. I’ve always been a big fan of METALLICA instrumentals. And I really liked the ‘Black Album’, but it wasn’t there. ‘The Call of Cthulhu’ of “Ride The Lightning” was one of my favorites METALLICA Songs, I thought they did very well. “

Already in 2012, Tremonti called Hetfield and be METALLICA band member Kirk Hammett as two guitarists who influenced his riffs. “The down stroke thing they do is one of my core sounds – my rhythm playing is very rooted in music METALLICAStyle, “he explained.

OLD BRIDGEthe latest album from, “Walk The Sky”, was released about in October Napalm Records,

