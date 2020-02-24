Alternative Premier League table based on expected goals – Arsenal are overperforming and Tottenham are finding their level

Arsenal claimed a fine 3-2 win over Everton, helping them move up to ninth in the Premier League table.

It was a vital victory for the Gunners with Champions League hopes still hanging around, especially since Manchester City’s UEFA sanctions were revealed.

Getty Images – Getty Eddie Nketiah scored Arsenal’s first goal

Since Mikel Arteta has gone into the Emirates, losing has become a thing of the past. The only problem is that winning had too.

Prior to the triumphs over Newcastle and Everton they had drawn four consecutive matches in the Premier League.

And statistically, Arsenal are actually overperforming when you take into account the ‘expected goals’ metric.

According to UnderStat, against Everton their shots on goal only had a combined value of 1.35 goals, while the Toffees’ strikes had a value of 1.79, which would have turned the result on its head.

What is expected goals? Expected goals (xG) is a statistic used to work out how many goals should be scored in a match.

Every single shot is awarded an xG value based on the difficulty of the attempt, with factors including distance from goal, type of shot and number of defenders present affecting the value.

The higher the xG of a particular shot, the more likely a goal should be scored from that shot.

The xG value of every shot in a game is then used to calculate the expected goals in a particular match.

But how would the Premier League look if we considered these results instead of the real ones?

Here at talkSPORT.com, we’re always keeping an eye on Understat.com to get an alternative look at the top-flight.

Find out how the stats suggest the Premier League SHOULD be shaping up below according to expected goals…

*Liverpool and West Ham have played one game less than everyone else

20. Newcastle – Real position = 14

Real points = 31 | Expected points = 17.32

19. West Ham – Real position = 18*

Real points = 24 | Expected points = 21.20

18. Aston Villa – Real position = 17

Real points = 25 | Expected points = 22.37

Getty Images – Getty Dean Smith’s Aston Villa are just one point above the relegation zone

17. Norwich – Real position = 20

Real points = 18 | Expected points = 24.52

16. Crystal Palace – Real position = 13

Real points = 33 | Expected points = 27.22

15. Bournemouth – Real position = 16

Real points = 26 | Expected points = 27.41

Getty Images – Getty Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth are struggling right now

14. Watford – Real position = 19

Real points = 24 | Expected points = 33.67

13. Burnley – Real position = 10

Real points = 37 | Expected points = 35.68

12. Arsenal – Real position = 9

Real points = 37 | Expected points = 36.66

Getty Images – Getty Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice against Everton

11. Brighton – Real position = 15

Real points = 28 | Expected points = 37

10. Tottenham – Real position = 6

Real points = 40 | Expected points = 37.24

Jamie O’Hara says Jose Mourinho can win a trophy at Spurs

9. Sheffield United – Real position = 7

Real points = 40 | Expected points = 38.52

8. Southampton – Real position = 12

Real points = 34 | Expected points = 40.30

7. Everton – Real position = 11

Real points = 36 | Expected points = 42.57

Getty Images – Getty Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring in the first minute for Everton

6. Leicester – Real position = 3

Real points = 50 | Expected points = 42.93

5. Wolves – Real position = 8

Real points = 39 | Expected points = 45.34

4. Manchester United – Real position = 5

Real points = 41 | Expected points = 49.05

Getty Images – Getty Anthony Martial scored the second for Man United

3. Chelsea – Real position = 4

Real points = 44 | Expected points = 51.29

2. Liverpool – Real position = 1*

Real points = 76 | Expected points = 55.12

1. Man City – Real position = 2

Real points = 57 | Expected points = 62.75