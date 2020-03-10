Altior ruled out of Winner Chase defence

Altior has been ruled out of the Betway Queen Mom Winner Chase at Cheltenham on Wednesday.

Nicky Henderson declared on Sunday early morning the good two-miler was lame, immediately after a dormant splint that experienced in no way triggered a dilemma to the 10-calendar year-old previously “reared its unsightly head”.

The circumstance experienced enhanced markedly on Monday and he was declared for the two-mile showpiece at the 48-hour stage, while Henderson pressured much more development was essential and that he would not have run if the race experienced been then.

Speaking to the PA news company on Tuesday, the Seven Barrows coach stated: “What is really disappointing is the improvement from the night prior to previous to yesterday early morning was so good that we were being truly optimistic that, as prolonged as that recovery rate was maintained, we figured he’d be audio this early morning, and that is not the scenario.

“It’s flattened off, he hasn’t improved at all from past night, while the evening ahead of he improved significantly. For that reason I imagine it is only proper now that he will be taken out of the race.”

He additional: “It’s brutal – it is not an problem that has ever bothered him in advance of, he’s never taken a lame action in his daily life. The timing is just absurd, but which is what we say each and every calendar year – you know a thing will arrive and chunk you, but there are particular types that are a little bit bigger than the relaxation.

“It’s extremely cruel, and cruel on everybody to be fair. To get him back again from that race at Ascot to where he is now – he’s been in such excellent form, but he won’t be there to demonstrate it.”

Beaten for the initially time in excess of jumps at Ascot in November, the Patricia Pugh-owned gelding returned to his most effective in the Sport Spirit Chase at Newbury previous thirty day period.

He would have been bidding for his fifth earn at the Pageant, getting taken the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and Arkle Trophy right before his two Winner Chase victories.

Henderson will now seem to the relaxation of the time with Altior.

Assessing opportunity alternatives, he explained: “There’s nonetheless Aintrees and Punchestowns and Sandowns, issues like that. We hope to have him again for an assault there.

“I’d personally adore to consider Aintree (Melling Chase) more than two and a 50 %, that is a various two and a half to everywhere else. That would not fret me at all, we did it with Sprinter (Sacre).

“We could go to Eire, we could wait for the Celebration Chase (at Sandown) that he’s won for the very last two years.

“The excellent matter is his X-rays and every little thing are 100 for every cent. There is nothing at all to see on this at all, there is no hurt done, it is just like anyone has clocked it with a hammer and manufactured it sore.”