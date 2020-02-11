Altobelli Memorial: Beloved, the community remembers the Altobelli family during the public memorial service held at Angel Stadium

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) – Loved ones and the community gathered on Monday at Angel Stadium to remember the lives of three family members who died in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant.

The memorial to John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri, 46, and his daughter Alyssa, 14, was open to the public. Friends and family spoke and a video tribute was broadcast.

The three died when the helicopter they were on crashed in Calabasas just over two weeks ago. Nine people, including Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were killed.

John Altobelli was the longtime baseball coach of the Orange Coast College of Costa Mesa. Her daughter Alyssa was a basketball teammate from Gianna.

Instead of flowers, the family requests donations to help two Altobelli children who were not involved in the accident. Over $ 450,000 was raised through two GoFundMe campaigns.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on Friday and found no evidence of an engine failure in the helicopter crash. No cause was listed in the report.

Pilot Ara Zobayan and friends Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and daughter Payton were also killed in the accident.

