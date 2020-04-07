Alton Mayor Brant Walker sends police to destroy the Coronavirus party, finding a wife there

An Illinois mayor is struggling to get people to stay home … even his home.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker had a surprise holiday Monday morning after sending police to read an illegal party, and his wife was caught by one of them.

Like many cities across the United States, Alton is under the “stay at home” mandate, where all public and private meetings outside the home are prohibited. in an attempt to improve the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Walker took to Facebook to explain that he has ordered the police to better enforce the Government’s order by using citations … and no one is above the law.

“At around 1am on Sunday morning, I was informed by the Chief of Police that the Alton Police Department was investigating and holding a social gathering in downtown Alton.”

“I was also informed that my husband was attending this banned social gathering.”

The Mayor said he advised the Chief Medical Officer to take care of his wife Shannon “because a citizen could violate the” Stay at home “order and make sure he didn’t receive any special treatment.

“My wife was an adult who made her own decisions, and at the time, she displayed incredible judgment,” she wrote fondly. “He is facing the same consequences for his poor decision as others who have chosen to violate the ‘Stay at home’ command during this incident.”

He added: “I am ashamed of this incident and I apologize to the people of Alton for violating the danger that our City is causing.”

On Tuesday, the United States responded quickly to 400,000 cases of coronavirus, with 12300 deaths.

