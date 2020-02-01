Alvark Edge Brave Thunders, earn yourself a serial split

Alvark Tokyo’s guest avenged Friday’s defeat by defeating the Kawasaki Brave Thunders at Saturday’s marquee rematch.

The two-time reigning champion’s 72:68 win earned seven points in the third quarter, but in the last quarter they were back on track to claim victory at the Todoroki Arena.

Tokyo center Alex Kirk had nine of his team’s best 20 points in the fourth. Kirk has made 9 out of 10 fouls recently. He also snapped 17 rebounds.

Teammate Kevin Jones added 17 points, Seiya Ando scored 14 and Daiki Tanaka had 10 with seven assists.

Both teams shot badly from 3-point range. The Alvark (26-9) made 6 out of 26; the Brave Thunders converted 4 out of 20.

Nick Fazekas scored 38 points and got 10 boards for Kawasaki (27-8). Yuma Fujii had 11 points and 10 templates.

Jets 79, Susanoo Magic 64

In Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, a series was extended at the series finale on Saturday: Chiba rolled for the tenth time in a row, Shimane lost for the seventh time in a row.

Michael Parker had the best 16 points for the jets (25-10), nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks in an excellent all-round performance.

Josh Duncan scored 15 points and scored 12 rebounds, Yuki Togashi had 12 points and 11 assists, and Fumio Nishimura poured 13 points for Chiba.

DaJuan Summers, a former NBA striker and a second choice of Detroit Pistons in 2009, led the Susanoo Magic (10-25) with 19 points.

B-Corsairs 75, Evessa 70

In Yokohama, new head coach Shogo Fukuda won his first game at the top against Osaka.

36-year-old Fukuda started the season as assistant coach to B-Corsairs bank boss Tom Wisman.

The team announced the departure of the 70-year-old Wisman on Saturday.

Wisman was responsible in its second season.

Reginald Becton led Yokohama (9-24) with 31 points and 15 boards, James Southerland had 15 points, Aki Chambers scored 11 and Shusuke Ikuhara added eight.

Josh Harrellson scored 25 points and made 13 rebounds for the Evessa (22-11). Richard Hendrix finished the race with 23 points in 10-on-12 shooting and three stealing.

Osaka were 38: 33 behind at half-time, and Fukuda admitted that it wasn’t easy after the game to build a lead against the guests.

In the first half, he said to his team: “There was no aggressive defense.”

Fukuda urged his players to increase their defensive performance in the second half.

Sunrockers 75, Golden Kings 73 (OT)

In Tokyo, Charles Jackson took the lead with 23 seconds ahead and Shibuya prevailed against Ryukyu.

Jackson’s shot put the Sunrockers in the lead with 74-73.

Teammate Leo Vendrame made the first of two foul shots with 13 seconds remaining for the game’s end point.

The Golden Kings’ De’Mon Brooks missed a 3-pointer before the last buzzer.

Ryukyu center Jack Cooley sent the game to OT and converted two free throws with 15 seconds to play in the fourth. That made it 66-66.

Sebastian Saiz triggered Shibuya (23-11) with 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Jackson also scored 18 points and struck two shots. Vendrame ended with 15 points. Morihisa Yamauchi distributed five templates.

Brooks scored 29 points for the Golden Kings (21-12) and Cooley had 17 points and 19 rebounds, while Ryuichi Kishimoto had nine points.

Brex 94, NeoPhoenix 75

In Hamamatsu, Utsunomiya managed to get past San-en with balanced goals and a strong start.

The Brex, which had seven players with eight or more points, led 50-29 at halftime.

Ryan Rossiter scored 19 points for Utsunomiya (26-8). Yusuke Endo had 10 points, Jawad Williams, Jeff Gibbs and Ryo Yamazaki added nine each, while newcomer Kai Toews and Shuhei Kitagawa both came on at eight. Kosuke Takeuchi was the team’s best rebound (seven). Endo distributed the team’s top five assists.

The NeoPhoenix Big Man Viacheslav Kravtsov, who comes from Ukraine, led his club with 17 points and 11 rebounds. In the NBA seasons 2012-13 and 2013-14, he played a total of 45 games for the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns.

Robert Dozier of San-en scored 16 and Takanobu Nishikawa followed with 15 points, including four three.

Rookie Yuki Kawamura and Shuto Terazono each had 10 points for the NeoPhoenix (3-31). The 18-year-old Kawamura, who played as a professional in his fourth game, added seven assists, six rebounds, five sales, and three steals in almost 34 minutes

Diamond dolphins 83, Albirex BB 55

In Nagoya, the hosts started an 11-0 run to open the second quarter and built a leading position in a loss to Niigata.

The Albirex was between 45 and 21 at halftime.

Ex-NBA center Hilton Armstrong ended Nagoya with 23 points in 10-on-11 shooting. He pulled 10 rebounds to finish the double and blocked two shots.

Takaya Sasayama contributed 12 points and seven assists for the Diamond Dolphins (14-20), Shuto Ando poured 10 points and Justin Burrell ended the race with eight points and 14 boards.

Keita Imamura led Niigata (11-23) with 18 points. Xavier Gibson had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Albirex shot 5-for-28 from a 3-point range.

Seahorse 82, Lakestars 57

In Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Davante Gardner’s 25-point rebound and eight templates by J.R. Sakuragi helped drive the hosts past Shiga.

Team colleague Chris Johnson was there with 21 points and Yuta Okada scored 18.

The seahorses (16-18) led with up to 30 points.

Shigas Craig Brackins had a team high of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lakestars (16-18) made only 3 out of 10 free-throw attempts.

Grouses 77, Levanga 72

In Toyama, Isaac Butt’s strong 25-point, 17-rebound out and Leo Lyon’s 24-point out led the hosts past Hokkaido.

Pistons made 12 out of 13 shots from the field.

Tomokazu Abe poured 18 points for the grouses (14-20).

Markeith Cummings had 24 points for the Levanga (11-23), Marc Trasolini added 19 points, 10 boards and six assists and Ryoma Hashimoto 12 points.

Hannaryz 73, Northern Happinets 70

In Akita, Julian Mavunga Kyoto brought a narrow victory over the hosts with team-strong overall points (28), rebounds (12) and assists (seven).

David Simon and Keijuro Matsui scored 14 and 12 points for Hannaryz (17-17).

Javier Carter was the top scorer of the Northern Happinets (15-18) with 18 points.

Kyoto held Akita with 37.5 percent shooting (18 out of 48) from a 2-point range.