Alvark surpasses Grouses at the series opener

Alvark Tokyo’s guard Seiya Ando did not take part in the B. League all-star game in Sapporo on January 18, but has repeatedly shown that he is one of the best guards in the league.

After all that Ando has to offer, the overall impression has been profound for the two-time defending champion in recent seasons.

A typical example: The start on Saturday against the Toyama Grouses in the arena Tachikawa Tachihi, where Ando received 21 points (three points before his season high against Kyoto Hannaryz on October 19) and six assists in Alvark 82-71 dealt triumph.

Ando took 5 of 8 2-point shots and connected 2 of 4 from 3-point range. He also sunk all five of his free throw attempts in an absolutely solid performance. (He has an average of 11.8 points and 4.5 assists per game.)

“It was a tough game today, but I was relieved to be pushed by my coach and (we) managed to win,” Ando told reporters. “I was more aggressive than usual (attacking).”

Serbian striker Milan Macvan drove 23 points in Alvark (24: 7), including 7 out of 7 in 2-point shots. Daiki Tanaka poured 13 points and Alex Kirk had 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

“Despite the ups and downs in the game, we aggressively scored with Ando No. 3 and Tanaka No. 24,” commented Macvan, “and I was able to demonstrate my own personality.”

“We adjusted the team well in the second half of the season, so I would like to do better from here and contribute to the team.”

Naoki Uto led the Grouses (12-19) with 22 points, while newcomer Isaac Butts had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

After the game, Alvark coach Luka Pavicevic summed it up: “The players fought really well and won an important game.”

Northern Happinets 63, Albirex BB 60

In Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, Javier Carter’s veteran center was Akita’s only two-digit goal scorer. He scored 15 points and five steals, which meant a direct win against the hosts.

Carter has canned 5 out of 7 3 for Northern Happinets (14-16).

Xavier Gibson ended with 18 points for Niigata (9-22), Nick Perkins poured 14 points and pulled 14 boards. Kei Igarashi threw himself with 12 points and five assists.

Sunrockers 82, Levanga 76

In Sapporo, Shibuya was driven past the hosts by a balanced goal.

The 20-point, 13-rebound game by Sebastian Saiz and 10-point lead by Charles Jackson, Kenta Hirose and Morihisa Yamauchi underscored the well-rounded affair of the Sunrockers. Leo Vendrame ended with nine points and distributed six assists for Shibuya (21-10).

Kennedy Meeks scored 22 points and Markeith Cummings had 21 for the Levanga (11-20) who lost seven times in a row.

SeaHorses 98, Diamond Dolphins 93 (OT)

In Nagoya, Davante Gardner delivered a performance with 32 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, and Mikawa prevailed in the extension.

Cedric Simmons scored 15 points and Takuya Kawamura added 14 for the SeaHorses (14-17), who won nine consecutive competitions.

Justin Burrell had 37 points, including 15 out of 17 in two-point trials, for the Diamond Dolphins (12-19). Takaya Sasayama delivered 23 points and nine assists. Hilton Armstrong pulled in 14 rebounds.

Lakestars 71, Susanoo Magic 64

In Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, Jeff Ayres’ 17-point and 21-point rebounds helped the hosts get past Shimane.

Takumi Saito added 15 points and six assists for the Lakestars (14-17) and Masaya Karimata scored 10 points.

Robert Carter had 23 points and Brian Qvale scored 20 and 15 rebounds for the Susanoo Magic (10-21), who shot 36.1 percent off the ground.

Shiga had a 56:38 lead.

Golden Kings 76, B-Corsairs 70

In Okinawa City, De’Mon Brooks had the best 24 points on the team and Ryukyu ended the game strongly to hold Yokohama.

Ryuichi Kishimoto added 16 points and Jack Cooley had 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Golden Kings (20-11), who finished a three game slide.

Reginald Becton finished the B-Corsairs (8-22) with 24 points and 13 boards, while William McDonald scored 14 points.

Evessa 72, Brex 69

In Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, Osaka showed a stronger rebound performance than the hosts in a game in which both teams shot badly from 3 points away.

The Evessa exceeded the Brex 48-35.

Osaka (21-9), who has won five times in a row, was 3 out of 13 from a distance; Utsunomiya (23-8) made 5 of 28.

Josh Harrellson paced the Evessa with 29 points and 11 boards. Ira Brown added 13 points and 10 rebounds and Takuya Hashimoto had 12 points, while substitute Tatsuya Ito distributed seven assists.

Ryan Rossiter had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Brex. Makoto Hiejima scored 12 points, rookie Kai Toews added 11 and a team high five assists and Yusuke Endo contributed 10 points.

Jets 75, NeoPhoenix 56

In Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, Gavin Edwards ’17 points and 11 rebounds led Chiba past San-en.

Josh Duncan scored 14 points and Yuki Togashi had 13 for the Jets (21-10), who won six times in a row.

Viacheslav Kravtsov had 13 points for the NeoPhoenix (3-28).

San-en shot 30.8 percent of the field.

Brave Thunders 94, Hannaryz 51

In Kawasaki, the Brave Thunders took the lead by 51:25 and avenged the loss to Kyoto on Friday.

Nick Fazekas had team highs in points (18) and rebounds (13) for Kawasaki (26-6). Yuma Fujii scored 15 points and distributed four assists. Naoya Kumagae added 14 points, Keisuke Masuda contributed 13 points and the best four games, Yuto Otsuka had 10 points and Naoto Tsuji put in nine points and six assists.

David Simon, Hannaryz’s only two-goal scorer, ended with 12 points.

Kyoto (15-17) shot 34.5 percent off the field when his seven-game winning streak ended.