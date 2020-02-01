Alvaro Medran has been signed for a different system and would like to collaborate with new technical firefighters

While the fire starts under coach Raphael Wicky and sports director Georg Heitz, midfielder Alvaro Medran is in a unique place.

New to the team after he joined in October, Medran was brought in by a coach who is gone and a general manager who has since moved exclusively to the business side. So although he has never played a game for the fire, Medran is a remnant of the previous regime, signed to fit into a system that no longer exists after coach Veljko Paunovic was fired in November.

But if he is bothered by his situation, Medran hides it well. He sounds excited to impress Wicky and a technical staff who didn’t sign him.

“There have been several coaching changes during my playing career,” Medran said through a translator. “I’m glad Pauno brought me here and he wanted me here, but you have to keep playing and try to be 100%, you absolutely have to do your best to convince the coach that you deserve that time and that you are out there wants to be . I’m just doing my best and trying to earn minutes and show Coach Wicky that I want to be on this team and play for this team. “

The signing of Medran was announced on October 10, two days after he was seen at the Fire news conference when they confirmed their return to Soldier Field. That the fire added Medran with the help of Targeted Allocation Fee seemed another indication that Paunovic was coming back for a fifth season.

“I have known Álvaro since his time with Real Madrid and I have always enjoyed his style of play,” Paunovic said when the Fire Medran added. “Every team in the competition is looking for a player like Álvaro. He is a player with experience, but is still young and in his prime. He has been developed by one of the best teams in the world and wants to come here and do his best. It also fits very well with our style. He is able to score goals, help, keep the ball and has a high tactical understanding. We can’t wait to work with him. “

Of course, Paunovic did not work with Medran for long.

However, Medran was not completely overwhelmed by the change. He said he knew it was possible that Paunovic could be rejected, but was still grateful that the now former coach brought him to the fire. And Paunovic is far from the only change the team has made in the short time of Medran in Chicago.

“All the changes, part of what happens to the club, it has all been positive and I am here,” Medran said. “I am just preparing, taking care of what I can arrange and everything that makes the club better and positive for the club, I am here for it. It has all been pretty good.”

Medran said he and Wicky did not specifically talk about what his role will be this season. But Medran did say that Wicky wants him to be an important part of the 2020 Fire.

“I just have to be in the best physical condition and in my best condition so that I can do my best for this team and be an important part and a consistent part of this team,” Medran said. “I clearly understood, and that is what I am trying to do.”