Always ready to help friends, Prime Minister Modi tells Netanyahu, Bolsonaro over Covid-19 drug exports – News from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Brazilian President Jair Bolsonar and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that India was ready to help its friends.

The Prime Minister tweeted this message in response to a leader’s thank you note to clear the export of hydroxychloroquinine, a drug widely used in the treatment of coronavirus Covid-19.

“Thank you, my dear friend @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India, for sending chloroquine to Israel. All citizens of Israel thank you!” Netanyahu said on Twitter on Thursday. In response, the Prime Minister tweeted, “We must fight this pandemic together. India is ready to do everything possible to help our friends. Praying for the welfare and good health of the people of Israel. “

Brazilian President Bolsonaro also thanked India with a tweet, “We thank Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi, who, after our telephone conversation, authorized the shipment of hydroxychloroquinine input materials to Brazil.”

Responding, Prime Minister Modi said, “Thank you President @jairbolsonaro. The India-Brazil partnership is stronger than ever at these challenging times. India is committed to contributing to humanity in the fight against this pandemic.”

Several countries have experimented with hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of coronavirus symptoms. US President Donald Trump recently indicated his potential in treating patients positive for Covid-19, asking India to help his country stock up.

However, caution has been exercised by experts until major studies have confirmed the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquinine. Chloroquine can have potentially serious side effects, especially at high doses or when administered with other medicines.

