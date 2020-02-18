[aly-raisman-receives-candid-about-her-wrestle-with-ptsd]

Aly Raisman is opening up about working with PTSD.

The 25-12 months-old Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram to share her views right after a especially challenging therapy session.

“I feel wholly drained as if I just accomplished an intensive education session. My physique aches,” Aly wrote.

She continued, “Some times I really feel like I am relocating ahead and then the subsequent working day it feels like three actions back. Sometimes when I really feel like I am starting to recover from a single part of my trauma, an additional memory pops up. When this takes place I truly feel so ill that it is really hard to have an hunger and it is tricky to snooze.”

Aly concluded with a be aware to anyone who is going through the exact same thing.

“I hope you know you’re not alone & no matter how really hard the PTSD receives we won’t experience like this permanently. Sending a hug and love to any person who demands it…I stand with you,” Aly concluded.

Read through Aly‘s overall notice below…