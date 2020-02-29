aly-raisman-sends-a-message-to-harvey-weinstein-accusers-&-usa-gymnastics

Aly Raisman is talking out about disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein‘s accusers, and calling out United states of america Gymnastics for how it has handled former crew health practitioner Larry Nassar‘s yrs of abuse.

The U.S. Olympic gymnast took to Instagram on Thursday (February 27) to share her thoughts.

“I applaud the courageous survivors who held Harvey Weinstein accountable, and the investigative journalists who prevailed towards the resistance of money and ability to uncover ample info for Woman Justice to do her factor,” she wrote. “Truth is necessary to each justice and reform.”

“It’s been just about 5 Decades considering the fact that I claimed my abuse and USAG/USOC still disclaim obligation and obstruct our look for for the fact,” she continued. “They acknowledge prevalent sexual abuse, organizational incompetence, and ongoing felony investigations but However suppress the points essential to have an understanding of how this nightmare in fact took place. And now, they seek to make sure we’ll in no way know the fact, by demanding we release individuals men and women we know to be culpable so they will not have to expose who else may possibly be culpable.”

“So numerous of us have suffered since these organizations have set their interests forward of our safely and securely and welfare, and so lengthy as their self-preservation takes precedence above the truth of the matter, the issue will keep on, as will our suffering,” she additional.

Aly Raisman's statement:

