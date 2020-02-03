Alyson Hannigan and Nacho Aguirre play a Girl Scout cookie game

As Tasha Scott famously sang in the movie Troop Beverly Hills, it’s time for cookies. The Girl Scout cookie season, which is organized by the Food Network with the Girl Scout Cookie Championship, begins in early February. It is not a competition, but a competition in which the experienced bakers compete against each other to see what they can do with the scouts’ delicious goods. The show, moderated by Alyson Hannigan and partially judged by Nacho Aguirre, will premiere tonight, February 3, and will last four weeks. The baker who won the award takes home a scout-friendly outdoor adventure as well as – the real prize – scout cookies for a year.

To commemorate the season, The A.V. Club sat down with Hannigan and Aguirre to talk about the host’s past and to inquire about their knowledge of the history of Girl Scout biscuits, particularly the 48 different varieties discontinued that have come and gone.