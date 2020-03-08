Alyssa Healy never worried about form after helping Australia to the T20 World Cup title

% MINIFYHTML08c98b3aefcba69d9af8e96c58ced73811%

Alyssa Healy smashed 75 when Australia beat India in the T20 World Cup final

Alyssa Healy says she “didn’t bother at all” about her lack of form before reaching the T20 World Cup after her electric tickets to the final helped Australia win the title for the fifth time with a record.

The opening one, Healy, hit five sixes seven fours on his ball 39 of 39 in Sunday’s final in a packed MCG as the hosts defeated India for 85 runs.

The 29-year-old scored three fifty in total during the event after entering the competition with a maximum score of nine in her previous five T20Is.

Healy and Beth Mooney took 115 for Melbourne’s first Australian victory

“That’s the nature of the way I play my game: I go out and play,” said Healy, who hit 50 of 30 balls in the big win over India.

“I didn’t worry a bit. I just needed a bit of luck to continue on my way and I felt it happened in the first game against India (when I scored 51). I just needed to ride the waves after that.”

“Feeding the crowd in the final was something different. I really enjoyed the atmosphere and played pretty well.”

In Australia’s victory over more than 80,000 fans in Melbourne on International Women’s Day, Healy added: “It was amazing.

“You can’t wipe the smile off my face. Even if we were lost, I think I would still have laughed.”

Australia captain Meg Lanning, whose team lost to India in the opening round of the tournament before winning victories over Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, New Zealand and South Africa in a rain semifinal to reach the MCG masterpiece, added: “I’m really proud of this group of players and staff.

Australia celebrates with the T20 World Cup trophy

“It was difficult, especially after losing that first game. There were high expectations from us from outside and from inside as well. We came to this tournament to win, no doubt about it.”

“They have thrown us all through this tournament. We have had ups and downs and have overcome the semifinals. There were some difficult moments, but we have supported each other all the time.”

“Without a doubt, being very proud of the performance at the park on the most important day of our career is something I take pride in.”

“As soon as 90,000 people are expected at (MCG), we wanted to be there and getting here was a significant milestone.”

Mooney finishes T20 World Cup as top scorer of the race after reaching 259 on six occasions

Beth Mooney, who shared a 115-run position with Healy in the final and finished the tournament as the top scorer, added: “We have a pretty elite lineup, so if it’s not your day, someone else will.” do.

“(Healy) makes my life pretty easy on the ball by hitting as clean as she is. I don’t have to do much on the other end!

“We knew what went wrong in that first match against India: we had some good plans and processes that we probably didn’t execute.”

“So coming out tonight and contributing everybody the way they did with the ball and the ball and on the field was pretty extraordinary. Having the support of 87,000 people behind us is also pretty outrageous.”