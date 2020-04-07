Alyssa Milan is facing controversy over the “acting” defense of Biden

Actor and activist Alyssa Milan provoked reactions on Twitter when he defended the Democratic candidate Joe Biden despite the fact that his former employee Tara Reade came from allegations of assault.

Milan had previously criticized its silence on allegations of harassment by Biden, so he explained in a radio interview with Andy Cohen that he was skeptical that Reade’s statements were credible.

“I was very vocal about Biden and my support for him and I did my due diligence because part of it was that Times Up decided not to take the case and so … I did my job and talked to Times Up and I just don’t feel comfortable throwing away a decent person I’ve known for 15 years at this time of complete chaos without any thorough research, “he told Cohen.

“I’m sure the mainstream media will jump on this issue … if they find more evidence,” he added. “So I’m just keeping quiet about it, and because I’m a little bit quiet about it …”

“You’re being dragged on Twitter by Bernie Bros,” Cohen said.

After the interview, Milano took to Twitter to add that women who believe “do not mean that everyone can blame anyone for anything and that is it”.

#BelieveWomen does not mean that everyone can blame anyone for anything and that it is. This means that our social mentality and unfair reaction should not be that women are lying.

– Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 6, 2020

The actress was quickly criticized on Twitter by liberal and conservative personalities. Many pointed to the “hypocrisy” of her statements, considering her ties to the #MeToo movement, and her vocal stance in the middle of it. Brett Kavanaugh hearing.

It is extremely telling that the article I wrote about Trump and the Kavanaugh Defenders’ Equality applies equally to you. https://t.co/Py03r7hegt

– Briahna Joy Gray (.briebriejoy) April 6, 2020

You are a scam. It is about maintaining the responsibility of the media. Go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are lying. You have always been a liar. The corrupt DNC ​​is in Tara Reade’s job, so are you. SHAME https://t.co/B7NHK4k09K

– rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 6, 2020

This rationalization by lyAlyssa_Milano for refusing to discuss allegations of sexual assault against Joe Biden and the way he accidentally rejects the defendant’s credibility is astonishing.

It’s not #MeToo – it’s #MeBlue, explicitly: https: //t.co/TYYj99AoFe

– Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 6, 2020

RIP #MeToo (2017-2020)

(see https://t.co/hQ4Fmhk1Nm) pic.twitter.com/haHWhnPfDk

– Alexandre Hervaud (lexAlexHervaud) April 6, 2020

What a comment: Despite #MeToo, only one major presidential candidate has been accused of rape … and he is not the first candidate.

– Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) April 6, 2020

Alyssa milano is beyond the parody of pic.twitter.com/WKO0g7IKIO

– Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) April 6, 2020

So I’m curious .Alyssa_Milano. How does this square with your call for @FairfaxJustin to resign when blamed? What is the difference between him and @JoeBiden? It’s not a rake. Just weird in terms of discrimination. https://t.co/CorUqRyEIG

– rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) April 6, 2020

I guess I don’t understand how you don’t push for a survey then?

– Lauren Ashcraft for NY-12🌹 (oteVoteAshcraft) April 6, 2020

Incredible. LyAlyssa_Milano says she assumes the mainstream media will cover #TaraReade if her claims were credible 🙄 and that we need to find “balance” in #Metoo and #believewomen. Don’t remember these warnings before 🤔 https://t.co/5MTEx5VyKw

– Krystal Ball (@krystalball) April 6, 2020

pic.twitter.com/lMcYRLY7vO

– Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 6, 2020

“Some women believe” – ​​alyssa milano April 6, 2020

– Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) April 6, 2020

How do you personally determine if a allegation of sexual assault is credible? I have my own thoughts on what I did about the sexual assault, but I want to know how you think about it.

– Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) April 6, 2020

You have clearly used #MeToo for publicity. I hope you feel good about it.

– Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) April 6, 2020

#MeToo was vital to me, as it was to so many. It finally allowed me to realize that I was doing ordinary harassment. I had excuses, he refused, I got a defense …

It bothers me that one of the faces of the movement, lyAlyssa_Milano, has discredited the story of a woman based on fragmentation.

– Emma Vigeland (.EmmaVigeland) April 6, 2020

Interesting 🤔 # Kavanaugh ??? Do you remember him? You can #HypocriteEliteWitch

– Stefan A. Von Loor🇺🇸 (.steveavonloor) April 6, 2020

