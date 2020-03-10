Alyssa Milano praises Biden’s ‘tough talk’ with Detroit Worker

UPDATE: A closer angle to this video seems to contradict early reports that Biden said, “I’m about to pat you on the face.” The clearest audio at that moment, heard through the screen signal, sounds more like, “I’ll go out with you.” The title and text of this article have been updated to correct improper early transcription.

Every time I watch this video of Biden, I feel something more

Actress Alyssa Milano carefully reminded America of why she is supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (D), posting video of the controversial former vice presidential debate with a Detroit worker on gun control.

“” She sucks. This exchange is why I support Joe Biden for the president, “the insatiable actress wrote on Tuesday.” You have to be able to have the hard conversations with those who disagree with you. “

“She sucks.”

The controversial scene happened during Biden’s visit to a car factory under construction in Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday. A worker told Biden that he was “actively trying to diminish the Second Amendment’s right to hold and hold arms.”

Biden rejected the statement and replied, “You’re full of shit!” as he continues to defend his commitment to the Second Amendment. Biden was mistakenly referred to as AR-15s as “AR-14s,” and eventually suggested “going outside” to resolve the argument.

As Biden said he was going to “remove his AR-14s,” he pointed his finger at the man’s face.

“That’s not right,” the man said, creating a buffer between his finger and face.

“Don’t tell me anything, buddy,” Biden asked.

The worker continued to advocate for the Second Amendment and disputed Biden’s interpretation of “assault rifles”.

“Don’t be a horse ass,” Biden added.

Alyssa Milano, a longtime critic of President Trump, told resistant colleagues at her December residency meeting in Los Angeles, California that she is "premenopause" and "angry."