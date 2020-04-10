Alyssa Milano says Stop the Coronavirus Surge after admitting ownership of guns for self-defense

Actress and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano is telling people to stop buying firearms during the coronavirus pandemic, saying the “coronavirus outbreak” must end. His warning comes just months after the former Charmed star admitted he has two weapons for self-defense.

Alyssa Milano posted a video on Twitter late Thursday in which she warned gun owners to store weapons and ammunition in a time of crisis, and while criminals in the country’s states are released from prison.

“I know we are all scared and stressed during these really uncertain times. But that is precisely why storage of weapons, you know, can have dire consequences for our own personal safety and those around us,” he said. “The weapons that people are buying today could be used in our homes, schools, churches, bars and streets in the future. So we all have to look at each other.”

Americans bought more than 2 million firearms in March 2020, more than a million more than this time last year. We need to stay safe by socializing and washing our hands and not carrying dangerous firearms in our homes. #StopTheCoronavirusGunSurge #NoRA pic.twitter.com/O5J98QXTFO

– Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 9, 2020

Milano concluded, “We can no longer lose lives in the canyons during this pandemic or after it is over.”

But the Hollywood star admitted in a debate with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in September that she owns a firearm. “I have two handguns in my house for self-defense, so you know,” he said. Do as I say, not as I do.

Milano has proposed universal background checks, restricting access to the AR-15 and background checks for vignette purchases. At the same time, she has insisted that she is the defender of the Second Amendment.

Breitbart News has reported that arms sales are increasing during the Chinese conronavirus pandemic, overwhelming state and federal fund control systems.

Alyssa Milano has recently been on fire for a sexual harassment complaint against alleged Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, which has been accused by former staff of using their fingers to break into her will.

Milano has been a strong supporter of the #MeToo moment and time movements, even attended Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings, and stated that women must be believed. But he recently said on Twitter that allegations against men “with due process” must now be investigated.

I, along with many others in this space, believe that the allegations need to be investigated with due process for the accused. This is the only way for the movement to work and create the change we are fighting for.

All but the whole movement and equality of at-risk women.

– Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 6, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com