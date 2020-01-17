Alyssa Nakken of the San Francisco Giants becomes the first full-time coach in MLB history

Alyssa Nakken, a former softball star in the state of Sacramento, will be the first female full-time assistant in the history of Major League Baseball to switch to the coaching staff of the San Francisco Giants.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler, who was hired in November, added Nakken and Mark Hallberg to his team on Thursday, the team said. Kapler said that they will help build a successful culture in the clubhouse.

“In any organization, the environment affects performance, and baseball clubhouses are no different,” said Kapler. “That is why Mark and Alyssa will not only support the rest of the coaching staff on the field, but will also focus on promoting a clubhouse culture that promotes peak performance through a deep sense of collaboration and team spirit, among other things.”

Nakken, a former three-time first baseman for Sacramento State, joined the team in 2014 as an intern in the baseball surgery department and was most recently responsible for overseeing the organization’s health and wellness initiatives.

Justine Siegal, the first female coach in a major league organization when she was in the Oakland Athletics Instruction League in 2015, tweeted: “The wall is broken.”

In November, the New York Yankees hired Rachel Balkovec as their full-time minor league coach.

Former Sacramento head coach Kathy Strahan said she was very proud.

“I knew early on that she would break new ground and do something groundbreaking,” said Strahan after being released from the university. “Her positive energy, her intellect and her tremendous pursuit of success will be invaluable to the players and the organization of Giants. I think this incredible journey is just the beginning and I know that she will enjoy the ride. “

The Giants were 77-85 last season.