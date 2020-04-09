Alyx ‘And The Promise of Virtual Reality: NPR

Half-Life returns after a very long wait … this time in virtual reality.

When Half-Life came out in 1997, it was the opposite of every first-person shooter – a genre of video game based on the central mechanic of blasting things with a firearm. Popular genre pioneers, such as Doom and Quake, have been known for their over-the-top and full of bombast.

Half-Life is not like those games. It starts out not a bang, but a slow, methodical slow tram ride.

“Welcome to the Black Mesa research facility,” says a sterile voice over the tram speakers; is the first day on MIT graduate scientist Gordon Freeman. During that tram ride, players are introduced to a government facility with dubious intentions, and forced to question their own role in it.

Things quickly go wrong. Truly wrong. Like, it opens interdimensional portals and introduces an alien race hostile to the Earth with a kind of crap.

Mid-Life does not have an original premise for science pictures. What makes it unique is how it tells that story: cautiously and intentionally – not with exposure and cut scenes – but with a focus on player immersion. The player’s camera never leaves its first-person view. The whole story is experienced through the eyes of the main character.

Half-Life 2 introduced a similar evocative experience. It has a compelling cast of life-like characters, and is driven by an action of excitement. “Just a masterpiece – a work of art in the genre,” wrote Dan Adams of IGN at the time of its release. “She does so many things well in so many ways that it may be possible to write a thesis on the subject of Half-Life 2.”

But in 2007, the story of Half-Life came to a bad, and unfinished, end on the second episode of a planned trilogy. The story ended on a cliffhanger, with the fate of a major character left unanswered.

For a long time, fans were desperate for these answers, asking Valve – the studio that makes the game – for another entry in the series. In one notable case, former series writer Marc Laidlaw shared a plot description for this never-ending mythical follow-up.

But after a long wait, a proper addition to the Half-Life franchise is here.

It’s called Half-Life: Alyx, and a little surprising, gets plugged into a web of qualifiers.

First things first: This is not Half-Life 3, but a prequel to Half-Life 2. One that may or may not have answers to the plot threads that were cut in 2007, but nonetheless, a prequel.

It’s also one of the first big-name titles for virtual reality games. Virtual reality – where players latch onto an ear and trackers that orient the body in a simulated world – is a slow-moving device, and remains accessible to many players.

But the Half-Life series has always had a symbiotic relationship with innovative technology, both relying on it and pushing its ideas one step further. Virtual reality is no different.

“It’s not like looking at a television screen, where you say ‘oh, that’s a picture of another world! “says Jeremy Selan, who designs Valve hardware. Selan insists that in a series where immersion is a central tenet of its design, virtual reality is an almost too obvious answer.” Well-done VR makes you feel like nowhere else. “

Put the headset on yourself, and it’s easy to buy it: The opening moments of Half-Life: Alyx are just as quiet as radical as they were on the tram more than 20 years ago.

The actor is standing on a balcony looking at a familiar and dystopian cityscape. Beside them are a workbench full of items: tins that can be crushed in your hand, cups that can be thrown to the ground and shattered, a radio that can be cut off.

Alyx Vance is headed to The Vault to save her father in Half-Life: Alyx.

The delights of touch in Half-Life: Alyx are everywhere. As much as a joy to find a virtual hand marker, press it against a window, and watch your words materialize on a dirty glass pane as is one of the most anticipated details of the game.

Robin Walker, a designer at Valve, says that at Allyx, even restarting your weapon is hands-on. “Traditionally in games you can just press the R key, and we show a fancy animation that shows you reloading.” Now, it is a physical act. You need to reach back behind your head and into your virtual backpack, and then do the rest of the work yourself.

This means that for the long-term, virtual reality requires uncovering old habits. But Walker insists VR also opens the door for those who have never caught a controller before. “We had a joke that our parents couldn’t play Half-Life 1, or Half-Life 2,” he said. “But they can play Half-Life: Alyx just fine.”

But few people, let alone parents, are playing the game remains uncertain. While Valve did not provide NPR with specific sales figures, the PlayTracker website estimates that over 500,000 copies have been sold – a strong number for an exclusive VR title. But this number is nowhere close to other highly anticipated games from similarly established franchises.

This is because many consumers have not bought virtual reality yet. Jeremy Selan says a big challenge is that few consumers realize how proven the technology actually is. “Imagine you were trying to convince people to try to buy a TV, but they hadn’t seen one before,” he says. “I think good VR has the same challenge. You put someone inside your ear for five minutes, and it can be a moving experience. Seeing something on screen doesn’t do it justice.”

Familiar enemies return in Half-Life: Alyx.

Another reason for gamers to gamble was the lack of a “killer app” – one piece of software so compelling that almost everyone feels they need it. And while Half-Life: Alyx has received stellar reviews and delivered on the promise of a must-have virtual reality title under the banner of a celebrated franchise – the structural barriers between virtual reality and the average consumer they are still there.

Take, for example, the cost of admission. To play Half-Life: Alyx, you need powerful and expensive P.C. Then, you need the virtual reality hardware itself. Headsets and controllers vary in price, but Valve has their choice – the Valve Index – which costs almost a thousand dollars. “The cost is now quite substantial,” acknowledges Selan. “Over time, we will have more accessible,” he promises, “where everyone will have access.”

Availability is another problem. One of the most popular and reasonably priced earphones is the Oculus Quest, which retails for around $ 400 with controllers. However, the coronavirus pandemic is limiting manufacturing operations to the popular headphone made in China, which means there are not many headsets to go out and buy. In the past weeks we have seen a premium resale on sites like eBay and Craigslist.

All this makes it difficult to gauge whether high quality software is enough to spur mass adoption in the long-term market. Stephanie Llamas, SuperData’s head of research and strategy, says that with revenue of $ 250 million a year, the VR gaming market is “just a bucket drop,” compared to the gaming market. the general games, which makes at least a hundred billion dollars.

Other people who know virtual reality, like Charlie Fink who writes about VR at Forbes, agree that the hype surrounding Half-Life: Alyx alone is probably not enough to cause a major industry shake.

But he thinks a surprising surprise – the coronavirus pandemic – has served as a surprising reminder of how important it can be to meet in digital spaces. “I think it will put considerable momentum behind the industry,” he says, “because it’s so clear what value we would have if we were separated again.”

And for those Half-Life fans stuck inside who can play Valve’s latest game – a new story in a digital world couldn’t have come at a better time.

This story was edited for radio by Sami Yenigun and adapted for the Internet by Vincent Acovino.