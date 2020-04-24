Alzheimer’s Association and Type 2 Diabetes?

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 / 07:19 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 23, 2020 / 07:19 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – COVID-19 is forcing the East Coast Research Services to conduct some clinical trials.

That includes a new trial linking Alzheimer’s and Type 2 Diabetes.

Lisa Sonneborn, head of the site at Clarity Clinical Research, said, “A lot of research has been done on the area linking these two diseases.

Researchers believe that patients with high blood pressure can produce an inflammatory reaction that eventually causes inflammation and cell damage. In the brain, it can lead to death.

Sonneborn said, “What we’re looking at in this clinical trial is a type of protective treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.” “This drug and its research need to provide some protection for the brain against this.”

The FDA is conducting ongoing clinical trials at Clarity Clinical Research and they are currently looking for participants.

Sonneborn said: “The hope for our movement in medicine is something that people continue to do.

They search people online so they can visit a face-to-face laboratory later. Simply put, researchers are testing drugs to see if it can prevent a host they believe may lead to Alzheimer’s development.

Because research like this is the foundation of hope.

If you think the person you are considering may be eligible for this test or may qualify,