[Alzheimer’s Association to host yearly State Property Day]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) On March 4th, the Alzheimer’s Association is inviting the general public to use purple and gather at the South Carolina State Dwelling.

The advocacy party raises consciousness of the effects of Alzheimer’s illness on our state and gives citizens an opportunity to fulfill with their state elected officials.

Extra than 150 advocates from throughout the condition are predicted to show up at this calendar year.

The function is totally free but you will have to sign up in advance. For more information, click In this article.