[Alzheimer’s Day at SC State Home this 7 days]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Alzheimer’s Association will host their yearly SC Condition Household Working day Wednesday.

The event will start off with a push conference at the Condition Property at 10: 40 am.

Initial Woman Peggy McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette will be in attendance, claims organizers.

Officials say this occasion presents people today the opportunity to speak with lawmakers on the effects of the sickness, and to raise awareness.

ABC Colubmia Information will have protection Wednesday from the Condition Property.